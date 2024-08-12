Jacaranda School profoundly applauds Malawians living in US for supporting its pupil to successfully undergo a life-saving operation

Some the Malawians in Philadelphia with Pius’ mother, Fainess (2nd from left) and Deschamps in April after Pius’ first operation

* Ahead of the trip, Marie da Silva had been worried of how the mother Fainess would function being alone far away with her very sick child

* But the Malawian ladies of Philadelphia, whom I had never met before, made me realise even more — that we Malawians, no matter where we are in the world, we are there for each other

By Duncan Mlanjira

After four months of medical treatment in the US, Jacaranda School for Orphans’ Standard 3 pupil, Pius Chiwale and his mother Fainess have returned back to Malawi on Sunday August 11 where the 10-year-old successfully underwent three life-saving operations.

Pius was diagnosed of a condition called Kyphoscoliosis, which is a deviation of the normal curvature of the spine in the sagittal and coronal planes and can include a rotation of the spinal axis.

He was diagnosed by Malawian medical doctors but could not have his surgery done in Malawi and it became apparent that the 10-year-old could not survive for long as his condition became terminal.

It prompted Jacaranda’s founder, Marie da Silva and the school’s director, Luc Deschamps to identify a hospital they could send him to outside Malawi and found one — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, USA, which offers vulnerable children’s medical needs for free.

Deschamps told the media at Chileka Airport that Jacaranda managed to raise funds for air tickets but being Pius’ mother first time to travel to abroad, he decided accompany them for the life-saving operations.

They set off on April 10 and before flying out, Da Silva posted on her Facebook page asking if there were any Malawians in Philadelphia to welcome Fainess and her son.

“Little did she expect the swift response from the Malawian community in Philadelphia, who came together to assist the family throughout the four months in hospital where they underwent three different surgeries,” Deschamps said.

“They met us at the airport and for the first three days we were in a hotel waiting for the hospital to give us the bed and once the Malawians assured us that they would take care of the two, I left for Malawi.”

On her part, Da Silva said ahead of the trip, she had been “worried of how Fainess would function being alone far away with her very sick child”.

“But the Malawian ladies of Philadelphia, whom I had never met before, made me realise even more — that we Malawians, no matter where we are in the world, we are there for each other.”

Da Silva added that the ladies, such as Isabel Napho Liabunya, Brenda Chiphanika Mwaya, Khama, Pastor Vernon Nyangulu kept them posted with developments and updates as they visited Pius and his mother weekly, providing them with food, including nsima at the hospital.

“They were at the hospital each time Pius underwent his three surgeries in solidarity – up to the day of taking the family to the airport and waving them goodbye as they returned back home.

“We are thankful and feel blessed and are looking forward to welcoming Pius back to school,” said Da Silva while also expressing her “deepest thanks to Shriners Children Hospital’s medical team for their amazing work,their generosity, and the way they took care of Pius and his mother”.

She also applauded Jacaranda Foundation US chairperson, Doctor Michael Tarnoff, who funded the travel expenses and connected them with Shriners.

“And also thanks to the US Embassy in Malawi for the support providing visas for Pius and Fainess for this emergency medical intervention.”

She further said it was such a relief on her part as Pius’ condition was so critical such that he couldn’t eat properly, couldn’t walk — but now he is very fine as assured by the medical team at Shriners Children Hospital.

“He is expected to stop using the wheelchair after five months or so as he has to undergo some physiotherapy by Malawian medical teams.”

On arrival at Chileka Airport, the mother Fainess was so emotional and was deeply thankful of Jacaranda’s Deschamps and Da Silva for their intervention, saying she had given up hope but seeing Pius’ in good spirits after his surgeries was such satisfying moments.

“I am at a loss of words on how I can thank them enough and I just pray that God should grant them more blessings in all they do,” she said.

They were welcomed by a large number of their relations including Jacaranda School’s learners, among them two of Pius’ best friends in Standard 3, Desmond and Mphatso who said they missed his company in the four months he was away.

They both said they look forward of him sharing his experiences in the US, which Deschamps said the Malawians in Philadelphia were taking him for visits of the city after the success of his three surgeries.

“They literary adopted him and they indicated that they are going to miss him for a while. He is such an exciting kid, his classmates missed him a lot,” he said.