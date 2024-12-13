‘It’s high time Malawians prioritised an Electoral Alliance that also makes economic sense than only political sense’—Don Consultancy Group Chief Economist Chifipa Mhango

* The Malawi Court ruling of 50+1% means no political party can win the Presidency alone

* Therefore, Electoral Alliances will be the order of Malawi elections and its political future

* This can be good or bad for the country, due to the divisive nature of the political landscape in Malawi

* Where regional, tribal, religious issues are key factors in deciding a presidential team and political party alignment

By Duncan Mlanjira

The concerns that Don Consultancy Group (DCG) Chief Economist, Chifipa Mhango, raised in an article he wrote on ‘Electoral Alliances’ — which was published by Nyasa Times on January 13, 2014 — remains the same for him as the country heads towards the September 2025 General Elections.

In a statement issued today, copied to leaders of political parties in Malawi, Mhango amplifies the topic further that he raised in the article; https://www.nyasatimes.com/electoral-alliances-or-coalition-pacts-in-malawi-politics-to-whose-benefit-are-they/.

“It’s time for self-reflection as the country heads to elections in September 2025,” said Mhango, who is DCG Director of Economic Research & Strategy. “It’s high time that Malawians prioritise an Electoral Alliance that also makes economic sense than only political sense.”

“If I take back the Malawi nation to the article I wrote on 13th January 2014 on ‘Electoral Alliances’, the following remains my concerns as the country head to the polls in September 2025:

1. The Malawi Court ruling of 50+1% means no political party can win the Presidency alone, therefore, Electoral Alliances will be the order of Malawi elections and its political future.

This can be good or bad for the country, due to the divisive nature of the political landscape in Malawi, where regional, tribal, religious issues are key factors in deciding a presidential team and political party alignment.

2. It is important to note that in Malawi, it is the President that forms Government, therefore, the one that wins the Presidency leads the ‘Executive Arm of Government’ — hence we have independent presidential candidates.

This then tends to narrow the focus of electoral alliances discussions in Malawi to the President and running mate. How do Electoral Alliances safeguard the interest of its support base?

3. The President, if elected, can decide to quit the Party or Electoral Alliance that sponsored him or her, and form a new political Party which can then be called the Ruling Party. (The case of Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika: 2004 -2009). How do Electoral Alliances safeguard against this?

4. The big question is whether Electoral Alliances exist beyond elections? (the case of Tonse Alliance). How can an Electoral Alliance be safeguarded prior and post elections?

Mhango believes that “one key point lesson of Tonse Alliance was dealing with of office of Vice-President being vacant [following the passing on of Saulos Klaus Chilima in the tragic plane crash on June 10, 2024]”.

“The agreement did not take issues of life, and how the process could be managed. The agreement did not safeguard the interest of the concerned Party in the agreement in filling the vacant post of the VP.”

Thus Mhango maintains that in his article on Nyasa Times, the common elements towards agreements for most Electoral Alliances prior to 2014 elections, “are still valid today” — which are:

1. Most electoral alliances in Malawi have a short-term focus, unstable and hurried arrangements to meet electoral ambitious goals of its leaders;

2. The memorandum of understandings (MoUs) have no clear framework to take policy views and integrate as one electoral pact for the Alliance, with a deadline approach;

3. The process towards Electoral Alliance serves the interest of Political Party leaders than the grassroot support base, with no proper consultation with key stakeholders;

4. The issue of Presidential candidate and running mate takes priority than the interest of the country and its people, and at times divisive in approach; and

5. There is lack of legal framework safeguards to protect the agreement.

“Fellow Malawians, it is no secret that the Tonse Alliance agreement prior and post elections was not spared from internal conflict and lack of legal framework safeguards,” emphasises Mhango.

“There were tense discussions that focussed more on the President and running mate issue, on who should lead the Alliance, between late Dr Saulos Chilima and Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

“It is also no secret that tensions were high on the who was to lead the Electoral Alliance for the 2025 Elections, as late Dr Saulos Chilima stated clearly the elements of the agreement, to which he was to lead the September 2025 elections as Presidential candidate.

“However, it is very clear that the Electoral Alliance did not safeguard this arrangement legally.

“One lesson is very clear, Electoral Alliances may require legal framework safeguards to protect the interest of all Parties and the electorate in general, prior and post the elections.

“This should not be limited to the Presidency, but also a safeguard on economic policy matters implementation; and Governance process among others.

“The 50+1% is not only a Presidential matter, but also an economic progression matter, to which all Malawians must belong to,” says Mhango emphasising that “it’s high time that the country’s political leadership and its electorate prioritise an Electoral Alliance that also makes economic sense than only political sense”.