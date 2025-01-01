‘It is our responsibility to vote out a government that has inflicted suffering upon us’—Dalitso Kabambe

* Together, we have faced immense challenges — the soaring cost of living; persistent fuel shortages



With eight months to go (257 days) before the September 2025 General Elections, presidential candidate, Dalitso Kabambe — in his New Year’s address — says it is the responsibility of all Malawians to vote out a government that has inflicted suffering upon the nation.

He maintains that the past year of 2024 has tested the resilience of all Malawians “in ways that we could have scarcely imagined”.

“Together, we have faced immense challenges — the soaring cost of living; persistent fuel shortages; a depreciating currency with devastating implications for pensions and savings; and the relentless grip of inflation, which has tightened around our families and communities.

“The trials we have endured have not just weighed on our pockets; they have eroded dignity and self-worth as a nation. In this moment of reflection, I recognise the pain that many of you carry. The shadow of deprivation and despair looms larger over our beloved Malawi.

“The stewardship of our government — the Executive, Judiciary and Parliament — has faltered, deepening the fractures of our society. The dark cloud of corruption and impunity has crept into every corner of our governance, stifling hope and sapping our collective purity.

“Let us not ignore the decline in our quality of life which we’ve observed, nor the debt burden that hangs over us like a heavy cloud.”

Kabambe further reminded Malawians that, amidst the economic challenges faced, they must confront a heart-wrenching event that has defined the recent past — the tragic loss of Vice-President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, and the leader of the UTM.

“His ultimate passing has cast a heavy shadow over our nation and raised troubling questions that we have yet to answer,” he said. “We seek closure and justice, not only for him but for the truth that must prevail.

“This is the collective endeavour; we must pursue justice relentlessly as the living testimony of our commitment to righteousness in the face of adversity.”

He added that as Malawians ponder on what lies ahead, he urged them to look beyond despair, saying: “Our testimony has faced a steep decline under an administration that has promised much but delivered little.

“It’s now time to reclaim our future — not just for ourselves, but for the generation that will follow. We must come together, mobilising our fellow citizens to demand accountability and change.

“It is our responsibility to vote out a government that has inflicted suffering upon us and I call upon each of you to stand united in this cause. We must fix our economy, invigorate our foreign policy and break the chains of nepotism and regionalism that hinders our progress.

“We must actively reject corruption and cronyism, choosing instead to build a nation that is inclusive, fair and just — one that thrives on the strength of our diversity.



“The time has come to unite in purpose, driven by unwavering desire for a better Malawi — a Malawi that embodies the true spirit of democracy, justice and freedom.

“Together we shall rise, together we shall forge a new path — not just for ourselves but for every Malawian who dreams of a brighter future.

“Let us march forward into this New Year armed with courage and ressolve, preaching a message of real change for the betterment of our people

“Today, we stand as rightful owners of the transformation agenda — a successful and progressive Malawi awaits us. The time for change is now and it begins with each and every one of us

“May this year bring hope, healing and renewed strength for our nation,” said the UTM President, who is former Governor for the Reserve Bank of Malawi.