Israel to lobby for Malawi’s candidature of Justice Fiona Mwale and Boniface Massah at the United Nations

* Justice Fiona Mwale to the Committee on the Rights of Child

* Boniface Massah to the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Maravi Express

After the opening ceremony of Malawi Embassy in Tel Aviv and the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on temporary employment of Malawian workers in the agriculture sector in that country, Israel has pledged to support Malawi’s candidature at the United Nations (UN).

A report on Malawi Government Facebook page quotes Israel Foreign Affairs Minister, Israel Katz as saying they support the candidature of Justice Fiona Mwale to the Committee on the Rights of Child and that of Boniface Massah to the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, both at the UN.

Katz is quoted as saying this is in recognition of Malawi’s support to Israel when the country experienced a massacre of Israeli’s by Hamas militants on October 7 at an annual music festival and some kibbutz in southern Israel.

The Malawi delegation, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, had the previous day visited Kibbutz Nir Oz where some community residents were killed and some kidnapped during the October 7 horrific incident.

She offered condolences to the Israeli government and its people on behalf of Malawi, saying the mass deaths on October 7 “is not about the desire for statehood but sheer inhumanity”.

“Israel wants peace, but they have denied peace because they benefit from it. We pray for peace,” she is quoted as saying, adding that she admires the resilience, love and determination of the people of Israel.

Thus Katz expressed gratitude to the Malawi government and people at the opening ceremony of Malawi Embassy and the signing of the MoU, saying he had been informed about the discussions the delegation had with the farmers on the welfare of Malawians working in Israel.

He assured the government of Malawi that the Israel government would ensure Malawians working in Israel were working under acceptable conditions like any other employee in that country.

These sentiments were echoed by Yoaz Ben Tzur, Israel Minister of Labour, in a separate meeting with the Malawi delegation at the Sheraton Hotel in Tel Aviv.

Tembo delegation, that includes Minister of Labour, Agnes Nyalonje and Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, also had talks with young Malawians working for Moshav Hanegev company, which grows avocados and 21 young men working on Shikmim Farm, which grows oranges.

The Embassy will be led by Consul of the Republic of Malawi in the State of Israel, Nir Guess while the the Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires is David Bisnowaty — former Member of Malawi Parliament representing Lilongwe City Centre Constituency.

In a related diplomatic cooperation, deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko on Tuesday hosted Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Her Excellency, Ingrid Marie Mikelsen where she applauded the Norwegian government and its people for remaining a true development partner in the education sector for a long time.

On her part, Mikelsen assured the Ministry of their commitment to continue supporting the Government of Malawi in the education sector in order to improve service delivery.

The deputy Minister Mdooko was accompanied by the Secretary for Education, Mangani Chilala Katundu; Director for Science, Technology & Innovation, Associate Prof Chomora Mikeka and Director of Administration, Steven Chikopa.

In his remarks, the Secretary for Education assured the people of Norway that the Ministry will continue putting efforts to ensure resources are put to intended use, adding that the courtesy call has cemented the bilateral relations between the two governments.