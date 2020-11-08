Israel pledges to support establishment of cancer centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital

By Tione Andsen, MANA

In its commitment to expand its cooperation to Malawi’s health sector, Israel has made a commitment to support Malawi’s efforts in developing a cancer centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka disclosed this Saturday on arrival in Lilongwe from Jerusalem, Israel where he went at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gabi Ashkenazi.

Mkaka said the two countries would exchange information in the areas of research and best practices including early detection of cancer through artificial intelligence.

He said Israel has agreed to provide tailor made courses to Malawi in areas of interest including health, education, science and innovation and any other areas of interest to the country.

He added that Israel has identified Sheba Medical Centre, one of the biggest medical centres in the world, to provide training for Malawian medical personnel including nurses and physicians.

“A team of medical experts is scheduled to travel to the country to undertake a gap analysis which will guide areas requiring support in the health sector,” he said.

Mkaka said the courses would run for a period of three weeks and would have 25 participants.

The construction of the Cancer Centre commenced in 2018 with a loan from OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) to the tune of K10 billion.

It was reported that government will be saving K480 million annually on cancer treatment referrals abroad.

It is estimated that, of the approximately 18,000 people that develop cancer in the country each year, only about 20% receive treatment.

It’s even difficult for patients on treatment to be seen by specialist.

