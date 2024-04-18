Israel-based interns dreaming of their own agricultural enterprises in Malawi

Malawi delegation at the agricultural labour deal

* Alexander Makanjira is interested in going into agriculture, mainly greenhouse vegetable production including tomatoes and cabbage

* Nellie Sapao dreams of Aloe Vera production and processing mainly in the cosmetology sector

MANA in Tel Aviv

Malawi graduates from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) on the LUANAR-Kinneret Internship Programme at the Mashav International Agricultural Training Center are dreaming of their own enterprises and other entrepreneurial projects on their return to Malawi.

Speaking during a visit by the Malawi delegation to the training centre in Tel Aviv, Alexander Makanjira and his colleagues asked the Ministers of Labour and Foreign Affairs to help them to get started by getting through the bureaucracy in their effort to establish their businesses.

They said they do not necessarily need money but support to go through the rigorous moral support to get established.

“I’m very much interested in going into agriculture, mainly greenhouse vegetable production including tomatoes, and cabbage,” said 31-year-old Makanjira.

Nellie Sapao, 24, said she dreams of Aloe Vera production and processing mainly in the cosmetology sector, adding Aloe Vera gel is widely used in the manufacturing of cosmetics all over the world, hence there is an export market.

The interns said while they are working hard, they also have to endure very hot and very cold weather in order to achieve their goals.

In her response, Minister of Labour, Agnes NyaLonje assured the young interns of government support, saying Malawi already has both the support structures and mechanisms within the Ministries of Education, Trade and Industry and Labour, adding that what is needed is to ensure that the LUANAR-Kinneret Internship Programme is well integrated into that framework for the interns to get the needed support.

On her part, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, who is leading the delegation encouraged the interns not to be distracted in their dreams when they return home but to use their knowledge, skills and startup capital to implement their projects.

Tembo added that those who have returned home are yet to begin setting up their projects, which, when done, will inspire more young graduates to pursue similar causes.

She also observed that in the Malawian context, US$10,000 start-up capital is a reasonable amount to set up a successful business, particularly also due to the skills and knowledge they acquire during the internship placement at the training center.

Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu said they will engage all other Ministries for an integrated approach to support the interns, including the role of National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), mega farms and other entrepreneurial support programmes.

Hilla Glick, director of the agricultural mentoring programme at Kinneret pledged support to the interns beyond their placement at the training centre, disclosing that they have a support mechanism for the interns which they can utilize even when they return home.