Inua Advocasy applauds Parliamentary Committee’s visit at Dzaleka Refugee Camp that has exposed human trafficking challenges

By Duncan Mlanjira

Inua Advocasy, the independent civil society organisation that advocates for refugee rights in Malawi and beyond, has asked Parliamentary Committee on Security & Defence to look beyond government narratives and directly engage with refugees and advocates who have first hand knowledge of the challenges faced within Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

This follows Parliamentary Committee’s visit at Dzaleka — that is home to over 55,000 refugees, mostly from Burundi Rwanda and Somalia — which exposed that human trafficking cases are on the increase at the camp in Dowa District.

Media reports indicate that officials from the Department for Refugees in the Ministry of Homeland Security told the Parliamentarians, led by chairperson Salim Bagus, that they are dealing with the concerns on human trafficking.

Hilda Katema Kausiwa, senior administrative and operations manager for the Department for Refugees is quoted as saying the issue is of concern for them and that they are working with other security agencies to provide support since they lack the expertise to handle these matters.

In its statement issued by chief executive officer, Innocent Magambi, Inua Advocasy applauded the Parliamentary Committee and Youth and Society (YAS) for facilitating the visit, saying “it is a critical step toward addressing the long-standing issues impacting refugees, particularly around security and human trafficking”.

“We also extend our gratitude to the Department for Refugees for hosting the delegation and acknowledging the challenges in managing refugee affairs. At Inua Advocacy, we have consistently raised concerns about gaps in refugee management and have offered numerous solutions.

“While we are encouraged that the Commissioner for Refugees has acknowledged these shortcomings, as reported by The Daily Times newspaper on 16th September, recognition alone is not sufficient.

“We hope this acknowledgement will translate into meaningful action and inclusive solutions. It is vital that the Department for Refugees acts decisively and prioritise the best interests of the refugees.

“Moreover, we recognise the critical need for additional funds in refugee management to improve the delivery of essential services such as housing, education, healthcare, permanent police housing, and water infrastructure.”

Inua maintains that addressing human trafficking at Dzaleka Camp “does not require financial resources [but] firm and immediate action, saying: “The traffickers are not hidden — they are well-known by name, nationality, and residence.

“Their houses are easily identifiable, yet their illicit activities continue to thrive, fueling violent conflicts often involving firearms inside and outside the camp, while arrests and prosecutions remain alarmingly low.

“We urge the Department for Refugees to confront these uncomfortable realities and take action in ensuring that the individuals exploiting refugees for personal gain are held accountable.

“The lack of decisive action on this matter is deeply concerning and unacceptable,” says Inua, while calling on the Parliamentary Committee “to look beyond government narratives and directly engage with refugees and advocates who have firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced within the camp”.

“The safety, dignity, and human rights of refugees must be prioritised above all else. The solution lies in dismantling the trafficking networks, holding those responsible accountable, and ensuring that all entities dealing with refugees are transparent and honest in their actions.”

During the Parliamentarians visit, Dzaleka Camp manager, Elton Phulusa is quoted as agreeing with the senior administrative and operations manager for the Department for Refugees’ concerns — noting that security at the camp, is stretched thin with only 15 police officers assigned to maintain order.

And the Committee chairperson, Salim Bagus is quoted as saying “human trafficking is a very big challenge in this country, and this has to be addressed” and indicated that the issue would be discussed further when they engage security agencies soon to address national security concerns.

Meanwhile, YAS Executive Director, Charles Kajoloweka is quoted as saying human trafficking is being facilitated by a network that includes some government officials and urged for the need for scrutiny of institutions responsible for security.

“There are suspicions that even immigration officers, police, and other government officials are part of the networks facilitating human trafficking,” Kajoloweka is quoted as saying, while stressing that it would be impossible to establish trafficking networks in a refugee camp without institutional failures and called for increased accountability.

When asked why many refugees and asylum seekers choose Malawi, a representative of the Somali community said told the media that “Malawi is one of the safest places to live compared to other African countries”.

Dzaleka camp was established in 1994 to host 12,000 refugees and asylum seekers but has grown in its population to 55,261 residents by the end of August 2024.

Founded by Innocent Magambi — a former refugee for 27 years, Inua Advocacy collect and escalate complaints from refugees about the services they receive, and demand appropriate action.

Its goal is to hold those who serve refugees accountable and press for appropriate action from service providers.

It is also advocating for amendments to the 1989 Refugee Act which imposes the indefinite encampment of all refugees without the right to work; freedom of movement; nor prospect for integration.

It is pushing for implementation of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) according to the pledges made in 2016 and 2019 — and among others, the pledges made for rolling out the CRRF include incorporating refugees into the National Development Agenda; introducing a settlement approach and self–reliance to enhance integrated development of the refugees and local community

Of great concern, which Inua keeps highlighted to the media, is that the refugees and asylum seekers are denied by Malawi government to access some essential services such as education, health and the right to economic activities outside Dzaleka Camp.

The health services are not adequate enough for the population of 55,000 people while at the completion of secondary school, strictly at Dzaleka Community Day Secondary School, they are denied access to public universities.

They fail to enroll for private universities because they are not allowed for an extended exit from the camp, but just a day-long pass for emergencies.

The 1951 Refugee Convention, defines a person as a refugee, who has fled their home country to another country due to fear of persecution on the basis of their race, political opinion, religion, war and also includes people who have fled their homes due to natural or man-made disasters.