Intriguing FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 between rivals Bullets and Wanderers

Coming after Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers played out a 1-1 draw in the TNM Super League on May 4, the two rivals’ are again at daggers drawn — this time in the FDH Bank Cup Round of 16, which will definitely be another intriguing Blantyre Derby.

Both teams stuttered from the beginning of the TNM Super League as they kept getting draws with Big Bullets registering seven draws, three wins and a loss to perch at position 5.

At position 2, the Nomads played out 6 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses — but both have now picked up the rhythm and both came out clean in the FDH Bank Cup Round of 32.

The People’s Team thrashed bottom of the table Bangwe All Stars 5-0 at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday while the Lali Lubani Road club beat lower league side Cobbe Barracks 3-0 at Balaka Stadium on Monday.

The emphatic result gave Bullets’ coach Kalisto Pasuwa a huge sigh of relief that the defending champions of both the TNM Super League and the FDH Bank Cup have now shrugged off their run of drawing blanks to scoring.

Despite creating plenty of chances in their 11 matches they had played, Bullets only managed to score 11 goals — five of which were from Patrick Mwaungulu, who also hit the net twice on Sunday (53′, 90’), alongside Chikumbutso Salima (70′ 84′) and Babatunde Adepoju (87′).

The result has pleased the coach as they last registered victory on May 18 — and he told the club media that the team needed that kind of motivation for goals to start coming again.

“We have been struggling to score goals, but today we came out good in the second half to score five goals,” he is quoted as saying by the club media nyasabigbullets.com. “It’s a great motivation factor to everybody in the house that we can create and score goals no matter how difficult a situation may look.

“I am happy that the boys responded well to whatever has been happening in recent matches where they could do everything but no result.”

He took note that they had been enjoying ball possession but his charges failed to convert chances into goals, saying: “A game is all about goals — you can play beautiful football, but you need to score.

“If we were facing an experienced side [on Sunday] they could have punished us on the counter just because they had two to three chances that should have punished us, but we came good in the second half. The boys were getting in the right position at the right time and we got the goals coming.”

He thus encouraged his charges not to look down on themselves and keep pushing for more as “plenty of games are coming and this win is important because it has removed the pressure on the players”.

That morale is definitely what is tantalising the upcoming Blantyre Derby as Nyasa Big Bullets are keen to retain the title while Might Wanderers need to compensate their fans for ending the 2023 season trophy-less.

Against Cobbe Barracks yesterday, a brace from Gaddie Chirwa (12′ 25′) and Francisco Madinga’s 20th minute goal were enough — but not as anticipated against a second-tier side, who made sure they did not concede more after the third goal in the 25th minute.

Their Cameroonian forward, Sama Thierry Tanjong made the grade in the starting XI alongside Madinga, but the much touted Predator is still yet to record a goal since he debuted for the Nomads in their 3-1 win over Dedza Dynamos in the league.

That will be another factor of interest whether coach Meke Mwase will use the Cameroonian to taste what it means in a Blantyre Derby.

Meanwhile, an interesting fixture in the FDH Bank Cup was between TNM Super League debutantes Creck Sporting Club and FOMO FC that ended 2-2 in regulation time but Creck booked their place in the Round of 16 by winning 3-1 on post-match penalties at Civo Stadium.

Creck goalkeeper Emance Nyirenda was the hero when he saved three penalties from Hassan Luwembe, Happy Phiri and Chimwemwe Nyoni while FOMO only scored through Christopher Phiri.

Dedza Dynamos beat Nyambadwe United 3-2 at Kamuzu Stadium with Lube Masters advancing by beating Sporting Club 1-0 courtesy of Raffic Kabwazi’s goal.

On Sunday, Blue Eagles beat TNM Super League leaders, Silver Strikers 5-3 after post-match penalties of the match that ended goal-less in regulation time while Karonga United are also through after beating Mzuzu City Hammers 2-1 from a brace by Blessings Mwalilino (20′ 52′) while Wongani Lungu scored the consolation in the 58th.

Moyale Barracks thrashed lower league side Chintheche United 7-1 through four goals from Emmanuel Allan (8′ 45′ 69′ 71′) and Charles Nkhoma’s 19th minute goal, Prince Phiri’s 38th and and Chifundo Damba 68th with Kondwani Jere scoring Chintheche’s consolation in the 80th.

Geofrey Mwakyembe’s 16th minute goal was enough for Baka City to boot out Ndirande Stars while Mighty Tigers beat Mitundu Baptist 3-1 through Precious Chipungu’s brace (3′ 18′) and Daniel Shadreck 90th minute goal with Mitundu Baptist claiming their consolation earned in the 14th minute by Emmanuel Banda.

Raiply FC stunned TNM Super League side Chitipa United 5-4 on post-match penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation times. Chitipa United scored first through Francis Nyirenda in the 41st minute only for Raiply’s Moses Phiri to equalise in the 62th.

The Round of 16 continues this afternoon between Civil Service United v Chihame All Stars at CIVO Stadium before tomorrow’s encounter between Soccer Rangers and MAFCO FC at Mpira Stadium and Kamuzu Barracks v Iponga FC at CIVO Stadium.

Dates for the Round of 16 will be announced after the conclusion of the Round of 32 on Sunday, July 14 between MMF Marine and Ntcheu Warriors at Mangochi Ground and Simbi FC v Santhe Admarc at Aubrey Dimba Stadium.