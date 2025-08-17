Intense hot weather mars the much-anticipated match for Malawian Temwa Chawinga’s KC Current against Zambian Barbra Banda’s Orlando Pride

* Delayed for more than three hours of a heat-related weather that finally took place and ended in a 0-0 draw as Barbra Banda left the game with an injury in the 10th minute

By Duncan Mlanjira

The much-anticipated US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match between Malawian Temwa Chawinga’s Kansas City (KC) Current and Zambian Barbra Banda’s Orlando Pride was marred by intense heat that the kickoff at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City for more than three hours.

Kansas City’s The Star reports that temperatures on the field were reading above the NWSL safety threshold of 92.3 degrees on Saturday afternoon — thus the match delayed for that long and it finally took but ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Star reports that “the game severely lacked the edge that the the previous matchup between the two teams had [as they] played to the 0-0 draw in front of a crowd that appeared to be at half capacity, with stronger numbers in the venue before the initial start time was pushed back”.

The anticipation for the match was the rivalry between Temwa — the NWSL Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Barbra Banda (MVP 2024) — but the Zambian, who is the reigning Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women Player of the Year 2024, left the game with an injury in the 10th minute.

KC Current reports on its website that o two occasions in the fiercely-fought match, Temwa provided perfect assists but they yielded nothing as Kansas City Current remain unbeaten so far.

The report indicates that KC Current “looked to get out to a quick start and nearly found the back of the net in the second minute when Temwa Chawinga burst through Orlando’s back line and received a through ball at the top of the Pride penalty area”.

“With her back to goal, Chawinga dropped the pass off for midfielder Claire Hutton, but Hutton’s strike from the top of the 18-yard box rolled wide.”

The report further says KC Current continued to press Orlando Pride’s defense throughout the second half as defender Izzy Rodriguez fired a threatening long-range strike in the 77th minute that barely missed the top corner of the goal.

And that in the 88th minute, Zaneratto and Temwa nearly combined for an end-to-end goal after Zaneratto held the ball up near midfield and rolled it forward for Temwa, who “deked past a Pride defender as she entered the penalty area and attempted to round another”.

“Zaneratto continued her forward run and latched onto Chawinga’s touch, although Zaneratto’s finish ultimately went above the crossbar.

“Orlando’s first shot on target came in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. Pride forward Ally Lemos unleashed a strike from distance that goalkeeper Lorena tipped over the crossbar, and the Current cleared the ensuing Pride corner kick to quell the opportunity.

“In the waning seconds of the match, Hutton lifted a ball inside the Orlando penalty area that Zaneratto expertly controlled with her chest then rose to volley on goal. However, Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse stood tall and saved the shot, marking the last action of the match.

“Goalkeeper Lorena earned her league-best eighth clean sheet of the 2025 NWSL regular season, highlighting a sturdy KC Current defence that earned its fourth consecutive shutout and limited Orlando Pride to just five total shots.

Meanwhile, Temwa Chawinga was officially handed her Athlete of the Year award by Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation for her feat of becoming the fastest player to reach 30 NWSL goals in just 40 games.

She shattered the previous record held by Christen Press (30 goals in 51 games), and that achievement never went unnoticed but for the Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation name her as Athlete of the Year.

Temwa, who has scored a 10th goal of the season to go top of the NWSL Golden Boot race — also got her first Ballon d’Or nomination, becoming the second Malawian to get a Ballon d’Or nod after her elder sister Tabitha Chawinga in 2024.

She and the Zambia’s Copper Queens’ striker Barbra Banda are the only two Africans on the shortlist of 30 contenders for the Women’s Ballon d’Or Féminin 2025 that was unveiled last week, alongside three other NWSL players — Barbra’s teammate, Marta; Gotham FC’s Esther González and Washington Spirit’s Sofia Cantore.

English Women’s Super League players dominate the list with eight representatives with Arsenalleading with four nominees — Mariona Caldentey, Steph Catley, Emily Fox, Frida Leonhardsen Maanum, and Alessia Russo with Lucy Bronze, Sandy Baltimore, Hannah Hampton and Johanna Rytting Karneryd from Chelsea.

Spanish side FC Barcelona also has a strong presence with five nominees — reigning title holder Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham Hansen, Patri Guijarro, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina and Alexia Putellas. This Barcelona-heavy selection highlights the Catalan club’s ongoing dominance in European football.

The reigning Ballon d’Or Féminin winner, Bonmatí, is touted to well-placed to defend her crown as well as Barbra standing out as the CAF Women Player of the Year 2024 — with Temwa also coming in strong as the reigning NSWL Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Temwa makes the finalists after a sensational season with Kansas City Current in which the Malawian striker notched up 20 goals and 7 assists in 28 matches, also claiming the US and Mexico Summer Championships Cup.

Barbra makes the list after a standout campaign with Orlando Pirates tallying 17 goals and 4 assists in 35 appearances.

The two African players also make the list of the Best of Best XI presented by Amazon Prime so far halfway through the US NWSL season having been consistent bright spots week to week.