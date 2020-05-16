Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi applauds health workers as heroes and heroines

By Duncan Mlanjira

Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) has described Malawian health workers and beyond as heroes and heroines for their dedication, selflessness and steadfast compassion towards humanity as frontline fighters against the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was said by Council Board member, Daniel Jere on Friday when ICAM donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth K3.5 million to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre in joining other stakeholders in contributing resources towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jere said the ability of the health workers to sacrifice personal interest for the sake of others, despite being at great risk of contracting the deadly disease, is so inspiring and worth emulating.

“As an institution that boasts of members that serve in the public interest, we considered it a noble duty to raise funds towards the procurement of the PPEs for the health service providers,” Jere said.

“Since the emergence of this pandemic, health personnel have put their lives at risk as they have been exposed to it much more than all other professionals.

“Regardless of the risk, health personnel have had little resources at their disposal to serve patients and those who seek their help.”

This comes in the wake of an update done on May 9 by Minister of Health, Jappie Mhango, who announced that five health workers from Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) were among 13 new COVID-19 registered cases.

The Minister had told journalists during a COVID-10 update last week that the fact that five health workers under Blantyre DHO tested positive to the pandemic really shows how they are putting their lives on the knife.

Jere thus said ICAM “sincerely commends our heroes and heroines, all health personnel in Malawi and beyond for their dedication, selflessness and steadfast compassion towards humanity”.

he disclosed that the donation has come from individual contributions of ICAM members who “thought it wise, humane and appropriate to contribute something towards this noble fight”.

“Let me, therefore, take this opportunity to thank all accountants that made the financial contributions. We are under no illusion that this gesture is sufficient given the resource requirements of this great hospital.

“Nevertheless, we are driven by the fact that a little push and spirit of goodwill goes a long way in helping the cause.

“In the same vein, I call upon other professions, business community and individuals of goodwill to join us in this noble fight as we are in it together, and together we can surmount any obstacle.”

Jere assured the health services sector that the accountancy profession is with them and will always provide its expertise whenever required to, in the fight against COVID-19.

The donation includes examination gloves, surgical gloves, surgical disposable masks, hand sanitisers, PPE suits, PPE aprons and medical infrared thermometers.

ICAM chief executive officer Dr Francis Chinjoka Gondwe said the pandemic has affected all sectors of the economy and as an Institute they responded to Government’s call for support.

“We are thankful to the ICAM Council and to all the members for the contributions, we don’t take it for granted,” he said.

Last week, Blantyre District Medical Officer, Dr Fatsani Zaziwe Gunda also appealed to the general public to stop discriminating health workers but rather be supportive and commend their sacrifice to the COVID-19 preventive cause.

“Health workers are bracing themselves every day in order to serve the nation and to keep everyone safe,” he had told journalists.

“They know that they can get infected but still come to work to serve you, to serve the nation and to keep everyone safe.

“Health workers do all the sacrifice to keep populations safe, so we in authority and you the served need to join efforts in supporting their well-being and safety and the safety of their families.”

“In other countries, where people understand the value and sacrifice these brave men and women are taking, and what their families do go through daily, applaud and support them.

“The DHO is therefore appealing to the public to refrain from harassing health care workers in any form but rather encourage them to adhere to set infection prevention standards at all times and applaud them for their sacrifice,” he said.

As a way of ensuring safety, the office embarked on a mass screening on May 7 for its workers to make sure that there isn’t re-infection.

The exercise started with all health workers, who have been screening travellers since January and all those who have worked for Kameza Isolation Centre.

Dr. Gunda said they have so far screened over 82 workers out of which five came out positive, who fortunately all are in good health.