Insignificant impact of Cyclone CHIDO on Shire River water levels between December 9-15–Ministry

Kamuzu Bridge in Chikwawa on Shire River

* As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone CHIDO are expected to continue weakening while moving at 22km/h towards the west and it is likely to exit Malawi by this afternoon

* CHIDO’s remnants may still bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds, which may lead to infrastructure damage, flash flooding, and other impacts

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Ministry of Water & Sanitation informs the public that there has been insignificant impact of the Tropical Storm Cyclone CHIDO on the water levels of the Shire River between Monday last week to yesterday, December 9-15.

This is contained in a report issued last evening by Secretary for Water & Sanitation, Elias Chimulambe on the current trend of water levels in the Shire River in that period as observed in primary hydrological stations — that Shire @ Liwonde where the water levels decreased from 6.44m to 6.39m.

For Shire @ Matope (1P2), the water level decreased from 6.17m to 6.15m; with Shire @ Tengani (1G3) decreasing from 6.86m to 6.76m before remaining stable at 7.6m yesterday while Shire@ Nsanje port (1G2) decreased from 5.65m to 5.62m.

Thus the Ministry assures the public that “the water levels in the Shire River are following a downward trend [and that] this trend is the expected normal trend of the Shire River in the first half of December”.

“Therefore, there has been insignificant impact of the Cyclone Chido on the water levels of the Shire River between December 9-15. The Ministry will continue updating the public on the water levels of the Shire River,” Chimulambe said in his report.

Meanwhile, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services updates the public that the “remnants of Tropical Cyclone CHIDO are over southern Malawi [with] the central pressure at currently at 1000 hPa and maximum gusty winds reaching 65km/hr at times”.

“The remnants of Tropical Cyclone CHIDO are expected to continue weakening while moving at 22km/h towards the west [and] it is likely to exit Malawi by this afternoon.

The Department further reports that CHIDO’s remnants “may still bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds, which may lead to infrastructure damage, flash flooding, and other impacts.

Areas on the forecasted path of the Cyclone in Malawi still remain Mangochi, Machinga, Balaka, Zomba, Mwanza, Neno, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Ntcheu, Dedza, Nsanje and Chikwawa.

“The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services will continue to monitor Cyclone CHIDO and inform the nation accordingly,” says the update, which further reminds the public to move to higher grounds immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued; to examine buildings to ensure that they can withstand the strong winds and to ensure that drainages and waterways are free of obstructions.

People should also pay attention to falling trees and power lines; to stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous during heavy rains and to avoid travelling during stormy weather as driving in strong winds can be dangerous.