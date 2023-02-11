Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V applauds MACRA for re-investing Ntcheu’s Data Centre with modern equipment

The Ngwenyama and Minister Kunkuyu unveil the refurbished facility

* Malawi, including Ntcheu, should not be left behind in being provided with reliable technology services

* The Data Centre will surely assist the District Council, as well as members of the public

* To access modern way of doing various services and on behalf of people of Ntcheu, I thank you

By Duncan Mlanjira

In celebrating the World Post Day, Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has refurbished computer lab of Ntcheu District’s Data Centre and re-invested it with modern equipment that included high speed internet WIFI, efficient computers, comfortable furniture and also installed air conditioning.

Gracing the official handover on Friday at Ntcheu Boma was new Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu; Member of Parliament for Ntcheu West, Simeon Salambula as well as Paramount Chief Gomani V, who expressed his “profound thanks” for the Data Centre.

He said the world is evolving into the digital era and “Malawi, including Ntcheu, should not be left behind in being provided with reliable technology services”.



“The Data Centre will surely assist the District Council, as well as members of the public, to access modern way of doing various services. We thank you, Hon. Minister and MACRA for considering Ntcheu to celebrate the World Post Day.

“We don’t take it for granted just as we don’t take for granted the important role the the postal services have played in this country since time immemorial,” said the Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V.

In his speech, Minister Kunkuyu said the 2022 World Post Day was globally celebrated on October 9 but to accommodate the Ntcheu project, it was shifted to February 3, still under the theme ‘Post for Planet’.

“We had to shift forward this commemoration so that we make this commemoration meaningful to the people of Malawi — and most importantly to the people of Ntcheu,” Kunkuyu said.

“As we hand over the Data Centre as part of the World Post Day 2022 commemoration, we reflect on the great role the country’s postal sector has been playing since time immemorial.”

“In Malawi, and every country across the globe, postal services play a vital role in the exchange of information and goods among the people. “One cannot talk of communication operators that have a direct presence within rural communities without talking of the Post Office.

“One cannot talk of the exchange of parcels and important business documents between cities, towns and villages without mentioning courier operators. In other words, postal and courier service providers remain an integral part of communications services in Malawi and they should be commended for the role they play in the development of our country.”

He went further to announce that the Government is in the process of formulating a National Postal Policy to ensure that operators and consumers “are doing business in a sanitized space with proper policy and regulatory frameworks just as the rest of the world are doing”.

“Through such a policy and subsequent regulatory interventions, Government expects the postal industry that is vibrant and inclusive enough. I am always saddened that it is only Malawi Posts Corporation that is serving our rural communities and all other players in the sector are concentrated in the cities and towns.

“Let me therefore appeal to the regulator, MACRA to ensure that appropriate regulatory incentives are provided to operators that are willing to serve our rural communities.

“As Malawi commemorates this important day, Government fully recognizes that postal services have great potential in delivering essential social and economic services to all Malawians across the country.

“Today we give special recognition to the thousands of workers in the industry who work towards connecting communities, villages, towns, and cities across the world.

“My plea to operators in the sector is that don’t get complacent with the gains that have been made over the years but keep on being innovative through the introduction of new services to consumers across Malawi.

“It should be our goal that we reach the remotest parts of Malawi especially those underserved communities that are disconnected from the information superhighway.”

He emphasized that “a connected citizen is an empowered individual and it is therefore critical that we all work together towards reducing the communication gap that is there among our people, especially those living in rural areas”.

Other dignitaries present included Principal Secretary for e-Government, Francis Bisika; MACRA Board Director, Reverend Father Dr. Henry Saindi; Postmaster General, Angel Banda; District Commissioner, George Ngaiyaye; Councillor Maurice Maziya, and all Councillors and other captains postal and courier operators.