Injured Salah pledges his love for Egypt after been criticised for flying out from Côte d’Ivoire for treatment in England

Mohamed Salah underlined his love for Egypt as the Liverpool star hit back at critics of his decision to return to England for treatment on a hamstring injury.

Salah is expected to be sidelined for around four weeks as a result of the injury he suffered while playing for Egypt in their draw against Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023 last week.

The 31-year-old has been criticised for leaving Côte d’Ivoire to undergo his rehabilitation with Liverpool with Egypt’s record caps-holder Ahmed Hassan saying Salah should have stayed with the team “even if he only had one leg to stand on”.

But Egypt captain Salah hopes to rejoin his teammates if they reach the latter stages of the tournament, and he gave short shrift to those who questioned his commitment to his country.

“Yesterday I started the treatment and rehabilitation program and I will do everything possible to be ready as soon as possible and return to the national team as was agreed upon from the beginning. I still love it and love its people. Try harder,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Salah had watched from the stands as Egypt secured their place in the last 16 on Monday in their 2-2 draw with Cape Verde.

The two-time African Player of the Year has never won the AFCON and twice fell short in the final, to Cameroon in 2017 and Senegal two years ago and with Liverpool in the midst of a Premier League title challenge — and also competing in the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup — Salah’s return to Merseyside has been seen as putting club before country.

Liverpool manager

was forced to apologise to the Egyptian FA after revealing Salah had opted to come back to Anfield and emphasized that the star player will definitely return to the AFCON if he recovers in time from injury and Egypt reach the final — set for February 11.

“Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible,” Klopp told beIN SPORTS after his side reached the final of the League Cup by beating Fulham on Wednesday.

“If he stays in Africa and they can’t do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament. We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment.

“It’s all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100 percent. Mo wants that, we want that.”

Record seven-time champions Egypt finished second in Group B with three points following three successive 2-2 draws. They play the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 16 on Sunday.

Klopp also hit out at criticism of Salah’s decision to return for treatment, with some pundits and former players saying that as captain he should have remained with the Egypt squad.

“If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah they should ask themselves if their loyalty is right, because Mo Salah is definitely the most loyal Egyptian I’ve met in my life,” he said.—Reporting by SuperSport