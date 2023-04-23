India’s Sharda University opens offers for scholarship for Malawians in undergraduate, postgraduate and research studies



The MoU that was signed in March

By Duncan Mlanjira

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malawi’s Ministry of Education, Sharda University in India, is inviting applications from suitable qualified Malawians for undergraduate, postgraduate and research studies.

The MoU was officially announced on March 30 this year under the guidance of the Ministry of Education to offer up to 50% tuition fee waiver for Malawians wishing to study at the institution in New Delhi.

A brochure from the institution total number of scholarship seats available are 50 which are covered under Sharda corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Applicants for Bachelors programmes should have Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) or its equivalent obtained in the last four years with an aggregate of not more than 36 points and credits in English and other five subjects.

Those applying for science programs should have at least a credit in mathematics and three other science subjects while applicants for the Masters and Ph.D. rogrammes should have a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or Masters Degree in a relevant field respectively.

Applicants should submit their applications (marked India-Shards University Scholarship on the envelope) with copies of their certificates or results notification slip as well as contact phone numbers to:

The Ministry of Education

Sharda University Scholarships

Private Bag 328

Capital Hill, LILONGWE

Or through email: jane.banda@education.gov.mw

CC to: malawi@sharda.ac.in +91-9205596067, +91-8448896174

+265-987678897

Commencement of the new session is July, 2023 and last date of application letters should reach the Ministry of Education by May 30 2023 and that only short-listed candidates will be called for further information.

Eligibility

• For continuation of offered scholarship in programmes under 20% scholarship category, the student needs to maintain minimum 8.5 GPA or equivalent in each subsequent academic year;

• To be selected in Ph.D. programs, candidate has to go through telephonic interview with expert committee of Sharda University;

• There is no application charge and successful applicants will get an offer letter for admission;

• On campus hostel (accommodation with food) facilities are available and range from US$2,200 to US$4,700 with single and double occupancy;

• Cost of air ticket to India will be borne by the student;

• Pick up from New Delhi airport to Sharda University will be arranged by the university.

Special Note:

Admission registration fee: US$500 for the first fear of Registration which includes following charges:

• Visa letter/Bonafide letter;

• Association of Indian Universities (AlU) certification/equivalence Assistanise only (if required) — 1st year examination fee;

• 1st year registration fee — 1st year medical insurance charges;

• 1st year medical check-up charges;

• FRO/police verification assistance charges.

The brochure says Sharda is one of the best international universities with prestigious accreditation of A+ Grade from India’s National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“Sharda University is strategically located in Delhi (National Capital Region- Greater Noida, India) with the most modern and state of the art infrastructure to deliver high quality research-based education.

“The Institution offers internationally recognised degrees and has research and academic tie-ups with 270+ global university around the world.

“Sharda is the number 1 university in India with highest number of international students as per latest survey of Association of Indian Universities and students from 95+ countries have experienced Sharda University.

“Sharda University has continuously ranked in top universities and is a ‘Gold’ Rating university under the prestigious QS I- Gauge Ratings.