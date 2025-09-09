India’s leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure Indus Towers forays into African markets

* Beginning with Nigeria, Uganda and closer to Malawi, Zambia in recognition that these markets offer attractive prospects for revenue diversification, operational scalability, and long-term value creation

* It will leverage its robust financial position and anchor customer relationship with Bharti Airtel to establish a strong and competitive presence in these regions

By Duncan Mlanjira

Indus Towers Limited, India’s leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure, has expanded the company’s footprint across select international markets that includes a foray into African markets — beginning with Nigeria, Uganda and closer to Malawi, Zambia.

A statement from Gurugram, India, says Indus Towers’ Board of Directors met on September 2 where it reviewed and deliberated on strategic opportunities to expand the company’s footprint and recognising the growth potential in emerging geographies of the African markets.

The company takes cognizance that the African markets “offer attractive prospects for revenue diversification, operational scalability, and long-term value creation”.

Indus Towers Ltd pledges that it will “leverage its robust financial position and anchor customer relationship with Bharti Airtel to establish a strong and competitive presence in these regions”.

“As part of its broader growth strategy, the company will continue to evaluate expansion opportunities in other African markets where Airtel has an established presence.

“This strategic direction also complements the Government of India’s broader vision of encouraging Indian enterprises to expand globally and evolve into multinational entities,” says the statement, adding that the process is subject to necessary approvals and compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

The Board pledges that further disclosures will be made as and when material developments occur and in the statement, Indus Towers’ Managing Director & CEO, Prachur Sah is quoted as saying: “The Board’s approval to enter international markets in Africa unlocks our vision for long-term sustainable growth and value creation for our shareholders.

“By leveraging our expertise in delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions, we are well-positioned to differentiate ourselves in Africa’s fast-growing telecom market and emerge as the preferred tower company.”

The leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure, https://www.industowers.com, deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators — whose portfolio of 251,773 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles.

Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India and has been the industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations.