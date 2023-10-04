India’s Indigo display unity in diversity, women empowered Aircrew on Gulf sector

* Air Hostess Syed Waheeda and passenger Waheeda Begum gel well



* Indigo is making a foray to capture the aviation sector on international routes particularly the Gulf sector

By Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui

India’s greatest strength is its unity in diversity. The King of the Indian Skies – Indigo is making a foray to capture the aviation sector on international routes particularly the Gulf sector. Indigo displays the cherished unity in diversity by deploying a women empowered aircrew from diverse backgrounds.

Neha and Shruti – the Gorkha girls from the enchanting hill station Darjeeling, Syed Waheeda from Hyderabad and Preeti from Jamshedpur — complete the dashing aircrew along with Captain Shahbaz Fahim and First Officer Sahil Israni for a professional and entertaining flight from Muscat to Hyderabad.

Passenger Waheeda Begum spots Air hostess Syed Waheeda going by the name plate. Waheeda and Waheeda gel well much to the amusement of the fellow passengers. Syed Waheeda’s mellifluous announcements in Hindi and the Telugu Medium — educated Waheeda Begum’s one-liners in Telugu were so distinct!

The Hindi-Telugu bonhomie of the proud Hyderabadis — Waheeda and Waheeda, who spoke Urdu as mother tongue regaled the passengers. Different ethnicities, regions and languages represented made it a beautiful melting pot mid air.

The smart aircrew sniffed that a journalist was on board. Communication is the key to success they say. Airhostess Syed Waheeda sounded like a spokesperson of Indigo by speaking eloquently about Indigo, its supportive management and her charming colleagues – Preeti, Neha and Shruti.

For Syed Waheeda, Indigo could do no wrong! She declared that Indigo provides the best security to the women aircrew on late night flights on the Gulf Sector, which is the reason number one to be a part of Indigo’s staff.

She attributed training and communication skills as the hallmarks of a smart international aircrew. She was enamoured of Preeti the pretty girl from Jamshedpur. No doubt Preeti was presentable, pleasing, charming and respectful towards passengers on the late-night flight.

Preeti wanted to be an airhostess since her childhood. She is six months young in Indigo. Waheeda had a good word about her colleague Shruti’s firmness and discipline. She calls Shruti a sweet and a top focused girl. Shruti wanted the passengers’ full attention and all ears, while she was giving the mandatory instructions on what to do in case the flight lands on water! Is it scary? Let’s move on.

Syed Waheeda is an MBA in Finance. She is well-conversant with the ‘wise’ policies of the Indigo’s management and applauds the expanding fleet of Indigo in capturing new frontiers. She had friends as aircrew, which was motivation for her to be one among them.

She is one of the three daughters of her mother, who feels proud about the daughters. Her father is a contractor. This is an enlightened family where girls are not considered a burden but encouraged to pursue careers of their choices.

Neha from Darjeeling too, has seen seven summers in Indigo. She likes flying. So, she chose to become an airhostess. She is friendly and not dominating her colleagues.

Cooperation is the key. The aircrew on the flight went about their chores with ease and the spare time they had, they spread cheers with their giggles and little anecdotes.

The passenger Waheeda Begum is a woman of substance driven by a passion to charter her children’s career steering it towards success. She tagged her journo spouse after giving a taste of medicine regarding family comes first and work next in times of absolute need and progression of children’s future.

No wonder, her son Abdul Malik will remember his mother’s way of giving his father ‘Paracetamol’ by mistake and not to waste the medicine giving the poor spouse a ‘headache.’

The passenger Waheeda was travelling home to complete the admission process of the apple of her eyes – Abdul Malik, the Sultan of her house. Hopefully, Abdul Malik learns his lessons in the right way to engineer the craft of a doctor successfully.

Women add much spice and drama to life! Maravi Express came across determined and talented women mid air. There is nothing more exhilarating than arriving on the holy soil of our country before scheduled arrival.

Captain Shahbaz Fahim made a smooth touchdown. Indigo seems to be ticking the right boxes now. Empower more women. They march shoulder to shoulder with men and shape the destiny of the great Indian nation!

* Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui is Consulting Editor for Foreign & Political Affairs, Maravi Express, Republic of Malawi, Africa