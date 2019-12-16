Indian dentist gets 10 years prison term for chopping off ex-lover’s private part

By Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui

An Indian woman dentist from the southern Indian state of Karnataka was convicted and sentenced by a city court for chopping off the private part of a male physician from Mysuru city, after inviting him to her dental clinic in Koramangala, in Bengaluru.

She combined the dental and the mental skills with a surgical blade to deprive the physician of his manhood.

The horrific incident took place on November 29, 2008, in Koramangala police station limits of the Bengaluru city.

The accused, Dr. Sayeeda Ameena Nahim, had allegedly invited the victim to her clinic and offered him soft drinks laced with sedatives.

After he lost consciousness, Sayeeda gave vent to her spurned emotions and struck the central part of his manly existence using a surgical blade.

When he regained consciousness, he was bleeding profusely, and requested her to shift him to hospital. She shifted him to a private hospital, but refused to return the severed part, which she allegedly threw into a drain.

Sayeeda, a resident of BTM Layout, was practising at Miswak Dental Clinic in Koramangala, and the victim in Mysuru. Depressed and unhappy with the victim marrying another woman, Sayeeda sought revenge.

Her intention was that he should not have conjugal relations with his wife. The criminal charges were proved after an 11-year trial.

The sessions Judge Vidyadhar Shirahatti on December 11, 2019, sentenced Dr Sayeeda to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 (One US dollar equals about Rs. 70).

The learned judge also directed Sayeeda to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim, who lost his marital life and suffered mental agony.

“If the accused does not pay, it should be recovered from the accused or from her property,” the judge ordered.

The judge has also allowed the victim to approach the appropriate authority, seeking compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme formed by the Karnataka state government.

Sayeeda pleaded innocence and requested a lenient view, saying she has a 7-year-old daughter, and that there was no one to take care of her.

But the prosecution pressed for maximum punishment, saying she committed the offence despite knowing the consequences.

During investigations, police had recovered the victim’s clothes and blood-stained surgical blade from the house of the accused, but not the severed part of the body as she had reportedly thrown it away in a drain.

However, the court considered the medical evidence to award punishment to the accused.

According to the investigation, the accused and the victim were residing in the same locality in Mysuru city and had been in love with each other for some time.

It is alleged that Sayeeda had herself asked the victim to marry another woman, as her father had not agreed to their marriage. Moreover, she suffered from cancer.

The victim had married six months prior to the incident. Sayeeda had invited him to her dental clinic on the pretext of discussing her cancer and committed the grave offence.

To sum up, it was not the marital vow of – Till death Do Us Part but chopping of the private part! This is taking law into their hands.

Indian women have been at the receiving end of spurned relationships, discrimination, torture, rape and murder. Once in a while, they give it back with terrible consequences.