Independent power producers centre of achieving MW2063 vision in the energy sector—Ministry

By Sheminah Nkhoma, MANA

The Ministry of Energy has expressed satisfaction with independent power producers (IPPs), saying they are at the centre of improving livelihoods and achieving MW2063 vision in the energy sector.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), the Ministry’s spokesperson, Austin Theu highlighted the importance of IPPs, saying they bring much-needed investment, innovation and expertise to expand the generation capacity, diversify energy sources and improve energy access.

He said by 2030, Malawi’s estimated electricity demand is projected to reach approximately 774 megawatts (MW), while the expected generation capacity for the same year is forecasted to be around 1,500MW.

This significant surplus in generation capacity, Theu said creates an ideal opportunity for power exports, which could provide a new revenue stream and foreign exchange earnings for the country.

“The power sector in Malawi is getting interconnected, digitalised and decentralised,” he said. “This complements government efforts and accelerate the transition towards sustainable energy sector helping the country to move towards the energy goal.”

Theu further said IPPs’ investment in renewable energy projects help to diversify the energy mix and ensure supply resilience against climate-related disruptions.

“IPPs are playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap between demand and supply of electricity, reducing load shedding and enabling the electrification of more areas.”

Currently, Malawi has three operational IPPs — such as Mulanje Hydro Limited with 8.2MW from hydropower; JCM Matswani with 60MW from solar in Salima and 20MW from solar energy with battery storage in Golomoti; and Serengeti Solar in Nkhotakota with 21MW.

Energy expert, Grain Malunga has since urged government to increase energy investment to meet energy demand in the country, saying: “Reaching the energy target capacity government alone — or Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) — cannot meet. So it is important for the IPPs to be given a room to be investing in the energy sector.”

Recently, Energy Minister, Ibrahim Matola told the media that the government is looking towards building other plants along the Shire River in projects that include the Mpatamanga hydro plant between in Neno and Blantyre, which is currently concluding its feasibility study — earmarked to generate over 361 megawatts as well as 200 megawatts from Kholombidzo in Balaka.

Current hydro power generating stations along the Shire River include Nkula A that was commissioned in the 1960s, which has capacity of 36MW of three 12MW units.

Nkula A was the first major hydroelectric power station built in Malawi that was built in two phases, with the first phase completed in 1966 and the second phase involved major overhaul of the power plant and expansion of capacity from 24MW to 36MW.

Nkula B was also built in stages in the 1980s-1990s with the first three power generators of 20MW each installed in 1980 and another 20MW generator added in 1986 — with the fifth 20MW turbine installed in 1992.

Tedzani Power Station was also developed in stages, with the first phase Tedzani I, completed in 1973 and the most recent, Tedzani IV, which achieved commercial commissioning in May 2021 to make it Tedzani I-IV — with a generating capacity of 111.7MW).

Kapichira Hydro Power Station in Chikwawa is the most recent that was commissioned in 2000 with two generation units of 64.8MW and a further two units also of 64.8MW were added in 2013 as Kapichira Phase II — contributing 129.6 megawatts on the national grid.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express