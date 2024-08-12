In unity you achieve a lot—Vice-President Michael Usi

* As he attends the swearing in of Paul Kagame for a new term of office as Rwanda President



By Roy Nkosi, MANA in Kigali

Vice-President Michael Usi has outlined the need for unity if Malawi is to achieve its development agenda.

Usi who represented President Lazarus Chakwera at the inauguration ceremony of President Paul Kagame at Amahoro Stadium in the capital Kigali on Sunday, said there’s a lot Malawi can learn from Rwanda: “In unity you achieve a lot, its where someone plants, someone weeds, someone waters, someone applies fertiliser.

“In unity you achieve a lot because you have one goal and then you share your focus in order. In order to achieve something, there is need for discipline and focus.

“Rwanda has displayed character of unity and focus, and that’s something we should emulate as Malawi,” said Usi in describing the lessons learnt from the visit.

Apart from the inauguration, the Vice-President also had an audience with the Malawi community in Rwanda earlier in the day where he outlined the need for communication which includes monitoring and evaluation so there should not be repetitiveness or lack of follow up issues raised to ensure that the program is being registered.

He encouraged Malawians in the diaspora to be specific to government in the areas they want to invest so that such meetings address the strategic needs of the government development agenda, with specific state agencies that are in line with the desired goal.

In his inauguration speech, President Kagame also touched on the importance of unity as a country describing foreign influence as not always good for the interests of African nations.

According to the Rwanda Electoral Commission, the 66-year-old Kagame, won the July elections sweeping just over 99% of the votes for his fourth term in office.

Thousands of people braved long queues and swelling temperatures to witness the inauguration ceremony at the imposing Amahoro Stadium where Kagame was welcomed to resounding applause in the presence of 22 heads of state, four vice-presidents and other high-profile dignitaries.

Notable dignitaries included Presidents William Ruto of Kenya, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Samir Samil Hassan of Tanzania among others.

Chief Justice Faustin Nteziryayo administered the oath of office following which the Chief Justice presented the President with state symbols — which include a constitution, coat of arms and a sword of command, which were followed by a 21-gun salute and the national anthem.

Kagame said his election victory signifies what the people of Rwanda have been striving for: “Our tragic past ignited a fire in each one of us, a fire of hope, resilience and justice, this is who we have become as Rwandans.

“We must strive to adapt our political and governance structures to the benefit of our citizen. What matters most is to see our people living safe, health and dignified life. It is a responsibility that we cannot evade or outsource,” he said.

Kagame of the Rwandan Patriotic Front, was elected into office beating by a large margin, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Independent candidate Philipe Mpayimana, in the July elections.