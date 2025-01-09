In seven editions, CHAN competition has had five different winners, with DR Congo and Morocco winning twice each

* DR Congo were the inaugural champions in 2009 and 2016 while Morocco lifted the title in 2018 and 2020



Since the launch of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) in 2009 — a continental national team competition for domestic league players only, whose 2024 edition will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from February 1-28 pitting 19 nations — it has had five different winners, with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Morocco winning twice each.

2009 champions: DR Congo

The Leopards were the first nation to lift the CHAN title after overcoming the Black Stars of Ghana in the final of the inaugural edition played in Côte d’Ivoire.

Interestingly, the two sides had initially met in the group stages of the competition where Ghana outclassed DR Congo 3-0 to finish top of the group ahead of the Leopards.

DR Congo regrouped themselves ahead of their semi-final fixture against Zambia whom they narrowly edged 2-1 ahead of their 2-0 avenging win over the Black Stars in the final.

Zambia finished as bronze medallists after a 2-1 win over Senegal.

2011 champions: Tunisia

The second edition of the competition was played in Sudan where Tunisia were crowned champions following their 3-0 commanding victory over Angola in the final.

The Carthage Eagles finished top of a Group D that included Angola whom they would later meet in the final.

The 2011 champions proceeded to claim a 2-0 win over South Africa in the quarter-finals before their nail-biting 5-3 penalty win over Algeria following a 1-1 stalemate in the semi-finals.

The final saw Tunisia outwitting the Sable Antelopes 3-0 to claim the title, while the hosts Sudan finished third.

2014 champions: Libya

The tournament was won by a north African nation in succession, as Libya lifted the title on South African soil in 2014.

The Libyans laboured to the finish line, showing heart and determination. After progressing to the knockout stages, they edged Gabon 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 quarter-final stalemate ahead of another penalty shootout victory in the semi-finals against Zimbabwe where they emerged 5-4 victors.

Libya’s lifting of the title came as a result of another penalty shootout victory after a closely contested goalless stalemate against Ghana saw them emerge 4-3 winners.

2016 champions: DR Congo

Following their lifting of the inaugural title, the Leopards reclaimed their crown in Rwanda.

Drawn in a tough Group B consisting of Cameroon, Angola and Ethiopia, the Leopards finished second behind the Indomitable Lions to set up a quarter-final clash with the hosts, whom they edged 2-1 in extra-time.

A 5-4 victory over Guinea in the semi-finals saw the Leopards proceed to the final where they would outclass Mali with a 3-0 victory to reclaim their title — while the third-place finish was secured by Côte d’Ivoire.



2018 champions: Morocco

Morocco were the first, and remain the only, nation to win the competition as hosts after staging the 2018 edition.

Headlining a Group A consisting of former hosts Sudan, Guinea and Mauritania, the north Africans finished top of the group with two wins and a draw.

They went on to edge Namibia 2-0 in the quarter-finals before a north African derby between them and former champions Libya saw the hosts win 3-1 after extra-time.

The final was smooth sailing for the hosts where they dismantled Nigeria 4-0 to lift the title on home soil.

2020 champions: Morocco

The Moroccans also became the first nation to win back-to-back CAF CHAN titles. Heading to the Cameroon edition as reigning champions, Morocco continued from where they left off as they again finished top of their group that consisted of Rwanda, Togo and Uganda.

The knockout stages saw them brush aside Chipolopolo of Zambia 3-1 in the quarter-finals before knocking out the hosts 4-0 in the semi-finals to go on and defend their title with a 2-0 win in the final against Mali.

2022 champions: Senegal

Algeria played host to the 2022 edition where the title was lifted by a West African nation for the very first time.

Reigning champions, Senegal were flawless enroute to the final where they edged the hosts in a nail-biting final.

The Lions of Teranga finished top of a tough Group B consisting of Côte d’Ivoire , Uganda and former champions DR Congo.

They then continued to edge a plucky Mauritania 1-0 in the quarter-final before narrowly edging Madagascar by the same scoreline in the semi-finals.

The final, played at a sold-out Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers against the hosts, concluded with the West Africans lifting the title, after a 5-4 penalty shootout.

Malawi Flames participation

Malawi national team have never qualified for the finals of this competition and from six matches played in three qualifying rounds since 2017, the Flames have never won any match and have never reached the group qualifying stages.

From the six games against fellow Council for Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) members, they only drew four qualifiers and losing two.

According to statistics by Playmakerstats.com, two of the draws were at home (2019 and 2022) and one away (2022) while the two losses were at home and away against Madagascar both in 2017 and both at 1-0.

The draws were in 2019 against Swaziland (0-0 away and 1-1 at home) and 2022 against Mozambique (1-1 at home and 0-0 away).

Meanwhile, CAF has increased the prize money of the CHAN 2024 winners by 75% to receive US$3.5 million and the total prize money is up by 32% at US$10.4 million.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe is quoted by CAFonline as saying: “The CHAN is an important competition for the development and growth of Africa-based football players and talented young players and will contribute significantly to the global competitiveness of African football and CAF competitions.

“This competition is part of our strategy of investing in African football and making it appealing and attractive to football fans, TV viewers, sponsors, partners and other stakeholders in Africa and worldwide.”

The countries that have already qualified are 17: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Sudan, Zambia, Angola and Madagascar.—Content by CAFonline; editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express