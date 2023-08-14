Impression TV not registered with MACRA despite public marketing of its services as cheaper than DStv

* If this service provider is indeed in operation, then it is illegal as it is not registered on the Malawi spectrum

By Duncan Mlanjira

Soon after MultiChoice Africa Holdings announced its withdrawal of its DStv service, the social media went awash of an advertisement of little-known Impression TV that touts to be offering 1,500-plus channels at a rate of only K15,000 a month.

But Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) indicates that if this service provider is indeed in operation, then it is illegal as it is not registered on the Malawi spectrum.

According to its description on WhatsApp, Impression TV is managed by Media IPTV Limited as “a Malawian registered company operating as a channels distributor and broadcaster in partnership with the worlds leading OTT and IPTV solutions provider”.

When contacted on the number that is on its flier — 0880 589 996 that’s circulating on social media and and is visible on the number’s WhatsApp display picture — whoever is at the other end did not respond.

We wanted to find out who owns Impression TV, and if they are using Malawi spectrum, and if they have been registered with MACRA? Also for us to know on behalf of public whether they already rolled out the services.

Impression TV also did not respond to explain in detail how Malawians should access this service — i.e. how to get registered, how to get installed, how much data needed for viewing, which are the common channels from the 1,500 that being market for.

Meanwhile, Fryson Chodzi — national coordinator for Forum for National Development — created a hot debate when he wrote on his Facebook page taking cognizance that following the on-going saga of DStv, Impression TV comes into the picture.

“It seems whatever is happening is a well orchestrated script and I wouldn’t be surprised that some people at MACRA are also behind this Impression TV” — an allegation that MACRA denies.

Chodzi further said while Impression TV’s advert states that rates for the 1,500-plus channels are only for K15,000, “what is not being said is that one first needs to have a smart TV — [meaning] the majority of Malawians need to buy new TV.

“Secondly, what will be the cost of data to add to the K15,000 per month? Airtel Panet 1GB Mofaya costs K600 per day and with just using Facebook, WhatsApp and it barely lasts a day.”

Chodzi further explained that he once bought a weekly bundle of K1,2000 which was 3GB but he only managed to watch two football games — that is assuming he watched all 180-plus minutes — and a few other activities and “in less than 12 hours it was gone”.

“So, if for argument sake, we will be spending double the data of K1,200 to watch TV, it means on daily basis at a minimum will require K2,400 and for 30 days it will be around K72,000-worth of data at the minimum. If you add to the K15,000 monthly subscription, it’s well over K85,000.

“Now for all the noise MACRA is telling Malawians that DStv price adjustment to K79,000 premium bouquet is expensive, MACRA must tell us the alternative cheaper TV and publish the people behind Impression TV — otherwise I feel like we are using public institutions to promote personal businesses.”

A hot debate followed which tried to explain to Chodzi what’s really on the ground but the social activist would not take the explanations from some seemingly knowledgeable citizens.

Florence Gondwe put it across to him that “no one is fighting MultiChoice”, adding that as per Section 74 of the Communications Act, MultiChoice was supposed to “submit for approval the proposed tarrifs” just as Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) does with Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

She maintained: “Multichoice has a licence and operates in Malawi through frequencies given by MACRA.”

Business journalist Justin Mkweu added voice, saying: “You may wish to go back and look at what MACRA and MultiChoice are fighting. MACRA has never fought MultiChoice on the basis that their tariffs are expensive. All MACRA is saying is that they need to approve the revised tariffs before they are implemented, in line with the Communications Act Section 74 (1).”

But still Chodzi could not take it and asked Mkweu: “What’s the difference of the two issues you have written? They are not fighting the tariffs but want to approve new tariffs? Is that not one and the same?”

Chodzi further said in the case of pricing, MultiChoice Malawi runs a franchise on behalf of MultiChoice Africa Holdings, which owns DStv and prices are determined by it” — and he asked: “What role does MultiChoice have?”

To which George Jobe Jnr chipped in to say: “I think the best thing would just be that MultiChoice must comply with the Communications Act. This whole stand off is because they were trying to take some shortcuts”.

But Chodzi still chose to differ, telling Jobe Jnr: “That’s not the case. MultiChoice Malawi has clearly stated that it does not set prices for DStv. They are just an agent of MultiChoice Africa who owns DStv.

“MultiChoice Malawi is running a franchise for DStv and the least they can do it to inform MACRA of the price adjustments as determined by the owners of DStv. What are they failing to comply there?”

Despite Jobe explaining that MultiChoice is the one that has a licence with MACRA and that “they were supposed to submit the tariffs set by MultiChoice Africa for approval first before applying them as they’ve been doing all the times before this”, Chodzi stood his ground, telling Jobe that he is mistaken.

The activist maintained that MultiChoice “has been submitting the prices for GOtv, which they own and always communicate the prices for DStv and then make it public. This time around MACRA says it’s expensive and can’t approve, yet it’s not within the power of MuktiChoice. Someone is trying to be clever by being economical with truth for expediency purposes”

Jobe came back into the argument, saying “if MACRA didn’t approve the new tariffs, I think the best was for MultiChoice Malawi to go back to their Principals and tell them that the tariffs weren’t approved and the matter would have been solved amicably by the parties. However, they chose to go offensive — let them finish what they’ve started”.

When Florence Mankhambera came forward to indicate that Impression TV is operating illegally in Malawi — that they don’t have a lisence, Chodzi was incredulous to this news, saying: “So we are allowing something to operate illegally in Malawi? Then with the same energy, we must deal with Impression TV.”

Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma rounded it up, saying: “The devil is in the details. I had thought Malawians who are affected would have thrown a fuss to stop this nonsense. However, I hear the case will be heard on the 25th and judgement thereafter. Maybe there will be respite from there. Regardless, though, DStv, Airtel, Mpamba etc have been reaping us off.”