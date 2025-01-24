IMM and ICTAM sign MoU to leverage each other’s strengths to deliver high-quality and impactful ICT programmes

* A three-year partnership sets to collaborate on training, workshops and skills development programmes

By Duncan Mlanjira

Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) and ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) have signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) to empower members of both institutions and the general public by addressing critical topics in marketing and information, communication and technology (ICT), respectively.

The three-year partnership sets to collaborate on training, workshops and skills development programmes in order to leverage each organisation’s strengths “to deliver high-quality and impactful programs that foster professional growth and innovation”.

At a press briefing today, January 24, at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, both organisations emphasised that the partnership aligns with the nation’s development blueprint, MW2063 — under enabler number 5; Human Capital Development.

This MW2063 enabler calls for investment in science, technology & development and education skills development as key enablers for development.

Both IMM and ICTAM believe that this collaboration will enhance this development pillar by developing local capacities and exceptional talent that can compete at a global level for Malawi’s benefit.

The MoU was signed by IMM president, George Damson and ICTAM vice-president, Moses Dossi and in his remarks, Damson said: “We believe this partnership will create valuable opportunities for our members to exchange and acquire crucial information technology and marketing skills.

“In the age we live in, technology and marketing are interwoven and collaboration is the only way to achieve great success. Highly trained marketing professionals will be pivotal in supporting both government and private sector efforts to achieve digitisation and advance the national development agenda.”

He thus encouraged all practising and student marketers “to register their official affiliation with IMM to take full advantage of the benefits offered through the IMM-ICTAM partnership over the next three years”.

The IMM is a locally recognised and registered marketing body whose agenda is to promote, enhance and regulate the marketing profession in the country with the aim of developing marketers into positions of influence; Institute of Marketing in Malawi – Your Way Up.

On his part, Dossi attested that the MoU serves as a blueprint for the two institutions’ shared vision; to provide impactful training, workshops, and skills development programs tailored to meet the dynamic needs of their members as well as the general public.

He added that the partnership “is built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to professional growth and capacity building” — with one simple goal; “to empower individuals with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities they need to thrive in an ever-evolving world of technology and marketing”.

“Together, we are creating a platform that bridges the gap between these two critical sectors, enabling synergy that will drive economic growth, digital transformation, and professional excellence in Malawi.

“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds — IMM, with its deep understanding of advertising strategies, product promotion, and event management, that will ensure that every program resonates with the marketing profession’s dynamic demands.

“ICTAM, leveraging its technological expertise and advisory role on emerging trends, that will infuse these programs with innovative solutions and cutting-edge digital tools.”

Dossi added that they will jointly select trainers and design training content to guarantee relevance, quality, and value for all participants with both institutions utilising their networks to maximise engagement and attendance.

He assured that the partnership should reach every corner of Malawi, from urban professionals to rural innovators in order to create a ripple effect that extends far beyond our two organisations.

Dossi also alluded that they need to establish such partnerships with other organisations, whose focus is to align themselves with the MW2063 vision, saying every aspect of the vision towards an ‘Inclusively Wealthy, Self-reliant, Industrialised, Upper-Middle Income Economy by the year 2063’ encompasses use of ICT.

He highlighted that members of both organisations are set to gain access to high-quality, industry-relevant training that enhances their professional competitiveness while the Malawi economy will be helped to develop a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and growth.

For the broader community, Dossi said: “By opening these programmes to the public, we are extending the benefits of knowledge and skill-building to all Malawians, creating opportunities for inclusivity and empowerment.”

He thus applauded IMM for its collaborative spirit and commitment to the partnership while urging all members of ICTAM and IMM “to seize this opportunity to participate in the programs we will roll out in the coming months”.

“Today’s MoU signing is not just a formality — it is a promise; a promise that ICTAM and IMM will work tirelessly to deliver on the commitments outlined in this agreement.

“It is a promise to our members, to our partners, and to the people of Malawi that we will continue to lead in our respective fields while collaborating to create opportunities for growth and development.”

ICTAM urged all members of the two organisations to be ambassadors of the partnership, to share the vision, encourage participation, and help two bodies’ leadership to turn the collaboration “into a movement that transforms lives and inspires progress across Malawi”.

“Together, let us forge a future of innovation, growth, and opportunity. Let today mark the beginning of a partnership that not only benefits our institutions but also leaves a lasting impact on Malawi as a whole,” Dossi said.