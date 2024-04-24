‘Illovo Sugar Malawi stands in solidarity with its surrounding communities’; As Nchalo Estate donates 16,000 bags of maize flour

* Recently, we have been confronted with the stark reality of hunger in Chikwawa district due to the El Niño weather phenomenon

* The plight of our fellow citizens, particularly those in Paramount Chief Lundu’s community, has weighed heavily on our hearts

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc emphasised its moto of ‘Creating a Thriving Community’ by donating 16,000 bags of maize flour of 25kgs each to surrounding residents of Nchalo Estate in Chikwawa as an assurance that the company stands in solidarity with its neighbours.

At the official presentation of the relief maize flour at Paramount Chief Lundu’s community on Tuesday, Nchalo Estate General Manager, Ricky Pilly said the company feels duty bound to stand in solidarity with its surrounding communities during challenging times as this lean-season in which Chikwawa and the rest of the country is facing.

“I am honored to address you on a matter that touches the very core of our values as an organization — our commitment to the welfare of the communities we serve and the realization of thriving Malawian communities,” he said.

“Recently, we have been confronted with the stark reality of hunger in Chikwawa district due to the El Niño weather phenomenon. The plight of our fellow citizens, particularly those in Paramount Chief Lundu’s community, has weighed heavily on our hearts.

“This donation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to alleviating the suffering of those affected by food scarcity and our decision was guided by a sense of duty and compassion for our fellow Malawians.

“We recognize that access to basic necessities such as food is a fundamental human right, and it is incumbent upon us as a business to do our part in ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry.”

Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Creating a Thriving Community moto is a significant corporate social responsibility that reaches out in sectors of health, education, environment as well as responding to tragedies such as the twin devastation caused by Cyclones Ana and Freddy.

However, while Illovo strives to be a worthwhile neighbour, the company has lately been been faced with some challenging times characterized by theft of sugar cane, irrigation equipment as well as some of its employees being attacked — “some unfortunately leading to loss of life”.

Thus Pilly said the company took upon itself to engage the traditional leaders — including Paramount Chief Lundu — to encourage the community members to own the estate as it they economically benefit from it in many ways.

“I would like to express Illovo’s sincere gratitude for the solidarity and support we continue to receive from Paramount Chief Lundu, in particular, as well as other Chiefs, T/As and group village headmen,” Pilly said.

“We recognise the important role you play in this area and we are very aware that we need your support, guidance and counsel in order to exist as a successful business.

“We thank the Chiefs in this area for the support you have rendered to us this far in fighting this vice [of theft of sugar cane, irrigation equipment and attacks on employees] and we would like to appeal to you to continue to advocate for security and peace in this area.

“Without security, the sustainability of our business is threatened and with it our ability to offer support to the communities around us. Let us all jealously guard this investment so that it can continue to offer jobs, pay taxes and undertake social responsibility initiatives in health, education, agriculture and other areas.

“Let us remember the words of Nelson Mandela: ‘It is in your hands to make a difference’ — together, let us continue to extend a helping hand to those in need and strive to create a brighter future for all.”

As the official handover of the donation was done in his own jurisdiction as traditional leader, Paramount Chief Lundu’s close proximity subjects received a lion’s share of 3,500 bags of the maize flour, whose 16,000 total cost K439.7 million.

In his vote of thanks, Paramount Chief Lundu — an amiable leader but who doesn’t mince words when not amused with some negativity — took a long breath before condemning his subjects for vandalism of Illovo assets.

He told his subjects in a strong statement that he was not particularly amused that the people who were stealing sugar canes were justifying their actions that they were advised to do so by the Paramount Chief himself.

“Let me ask you, did I go around the villages telling you that you should steal sugarcanes? You embarrassed me and that’s why I made it a point to engage with Illovo on your behalf to solve this problem.”

The Paramount Chief disclosed to his subjects that they are some people of goodwill who report to him and other chiefs under his jurisdiction when they see others with malicious intentions to dent the image of his community.

“From now on, let us all be vigilant of each other in reporting anyone you see vandalising Illovo sugarcane and equipment,” he implored on them. “Our needs and challenges are many and this is a company that can assist us.

“But for them to come forward they must all see some positives in the way we treat them as our neighbours,” he said, while also encouraging his subjects to consider irrigation farming just as Illovo does.

He thus profoundly thanked Illovo Sugar Malawi, and Nchalo Estate in particular, saying the maize flour shall be further distributed to more than 10 communities around Nchalo and as far as Ngabu — whose households were identified of being in very much need of assistance.

“Of course, this assistance is just for temporary relief but it goes a long way because people are suffering from hunger. That is why I ask if we could be considering irrigation farming,” he said.

Just recently, through partnership with USAID’s ‘Feed the Future Agricultural Diversification Activity’ — under Resilience Challenge Fund — Illovo provided water for irrigation schemes of the sorrounding communities of its Nchalo Estate.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the beneficiary communities — the first of its kind agreement between the private institution and the local people, which is also expected to source other partners and market opportunities while the communities will take ownership of the scheme; respect boundaries; cooperate and support security initiatives.

Construction of the two irrigation schemes adjacent to Nchalo Estate is benefiting 321 farmers of which 168 are women and 153 men on a 19.5 hectare land which was commissioned in 2023 at estimated cost of US$160,000.





Each farmer is allocated 6 ridges of 100m long each and plans are to expand the hectarage to increase more ridges per farmer as well as add in more farmers to cultivate twice a year in crop diversification.

The pumping stations are equipped with nine huge solar panels of about 15m long and the operators of the pumping machine were professionally trained by Illovo safety measures technicians and the sugar company will time and again inspect the facility for safety measures in line with those of Illovo.

The initiative is for the beneficiary farmers diversify through cultivating cash crops such as sugar beans and cotton, which thrives well in the climate conditions of the Lower Shire, but so far only maize has been planted more because of the weather challenges in the past three years.

Trials were done on the sugar beans and cotton as the beneficiaries aim to commercialise the scheme with high value crops and good agronomic practices.

Also in the pipeline for Chikwawa and the rest of the Lower Shire is the biggest irrigation canal which is being constructed by the government through its development partner, the World Bank, whose off-takers are all communities along its path all the way to Nsanje District.

The Shire Valley Transformation Programme was designed for the mega farm concept the government is strongly touting — in particular irrigation in order to lessen the over reliance of rain-fed farming in view of the climate change as evidence by the drought caused by El Niño phenomenon.

One of the off-takers of the Shire Valley Transformation Programme is Illovo itself — thus Paramount Chief Lundu’s encouragement on his subjects to seriously consider irrigation farming to counter the lean-season challenges.