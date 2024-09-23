Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc rolls our Rise for Girls programme to strengthen  menstrual hygiene management in schools

* In cognizance that in many communities, menstrual challenges and the lack of menstrual health education hinder the potential of girls

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its strong belief in the importance of education and addressing menstrual challenges to keep girls in school, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has launched Rise for Girls programme.



The programme was launched in Chikwawa where Illovo Sugar Malawi operates — starting with distribution of care packages, each containing sanitary pads, soap and a 10-litre bucket for 162 girls at Ngabu Secondary School.

Other care packages from a consignment of 1,000 were distributed to girls at Dzumira Secondary School as well as Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSSs) of Jumbe and Nchalo.

Representing Illovo’s Managing Director, Lekani Katandula, the company’s Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Maureen Kachingwe, unpacked that the programme includes improving water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH) facilities for the schools; menstrual hygiene management trainings; educational programs; and product distribution.

On WASH, Kachingwe said Illovo is “committed to constructing water points and sanitation facilities whenever possible to ensure that girls can manage their menstrual health with dignity and confidence”.

And on menstrual hygiene management, they will “implement training to provide girls with the knowledge and resources they need to manage their menstrual health effectively”.

The educational programmes is aimed at dispelling myths and educate girls about menstrual health and that whenever possible, Illlovo will provide free or subsidised sanitary products to ensure that no girl misses school because of menstrual challenges.

The programme also includes community engagement through which the company will work together with traditional & community leadership and other key stakeholders to foster a supportive community environment.

She said the initiative is close to Managing Director Katandula’ heart as well as to the entire Illovo Sugar Malawi executive team, as it embodies their commitment to supporting education and addressing the challenges that girls face in their pursuit of education.

“In many communities, menstrual challenges and the lack of menstrual health education hinder the potential of girls, especially those in secondary school,” she said. “Our Rise for Girls programme was borne out of a collaborative effort to address these pressing issues and empower girls through support and education.

“Illovo Sugar Malawi strongly believes in the importance of education and addressing menstrual challenges to keep girls in school. By ensuring equal education opportunities for girls, we contribute to gender equality and the creation of thriving communities.

“Illovo’s purpose is to build Thriving Malawi Communities and gender equality,” she said, while at the same time encouraging the young minds to work hard to compete favourably with boys — thus Illovo’s intervention of menstrual hygiene for them to manage it effectively.

The programme ambassador is Nchalo Sugar Estate General Manager, Ricky Pillay, who — alongside 16 others from eight different countries — joined the annual Trek 4 Mandela expedition, organised by Imbumba Foundation, an NGO dedicated to making a difference.

On Mandela Day, July 18, 2024, the climbers reached the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, honoring the legacy of Nelson Mandela, as well as raising funds and awareness for the Caring4Girls program, a South African initiative addressing period poverty — a challenge that causes millions of girls to miss significant school days due to inadequate sanitary protection.

The climax of the launch was a fund-raising cocktail where Illovo invited different stakeholders and Kachingwe disclosed that the Kilimanjaro expedition “was not just about reaching the summit — it was about embodying the spirit of unity and resilience”.

“Illovo Sugar Africa proudly supported this cause, funding the full participation of our climbers and making a sizeable donation,” she said. “We believe in the power of education and the importance of addressing period poverty to keep girls in school.

“This commitment is not just about providing resources — it’s about ensuring equal opportunities for girls and contributing to gender equality. Building gender equality is core to Illovo’s purpose and critical for creating thriving communities.

“In Malawi, girls face significant barriers to education due to a lack of sanitary products, clean water and sanitation facilities, menstrual hygiene management training and educational programs.

“By supporting this cause, we aim to break these barriers and ensure these young women have the chance to build successful futures. The expedition was a symbol of our dedication to spotlighting this critical issue and making a tangible difference.

“But our journey did not end there — we need your help to make an even bigger impact in our local Malawian communities,” Kachingwe said, while encouraging them that their “generous donations will support this vital cause and help us foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world — together, we can make a lasting difference”.

In his welcome remarks at Ngabu Secondary School, head teacher, Nickson Kaitano highlighted that one of the challenges they face is intermittent supply of water, disclosing that since the school of 562 students opened for the first term, they had had no water.

He also disclosed that they have a borehole available but it was condemned as its water is salty — but fortunately, one of the community’s Issa family members, come to their rescue by bringing a water bowser.

He profoundly thanked Rashid and Razack Issa families, who were present at the event “for their continued generosity” while Illovo instantly declared them as strong partners in the Rise for Girls programme.

In an interview, Rashid Issa said they support the school whenever there is need to as way of giving back to society they grew and doing business in.

“This is our home, we went to school at Ngabu Primary School and our businesses thrive here,” he said. “We just simplify have to come in and assist and recently we build toilets for Ngabu Secondary School.

“We provide our water bowser all the time up until the water situation will stabilize through this programme that Illovo Sugar Malawi has rolled out.

“We will continue being Illovo’s partners in development and we always appreciate the intervention they do for our communities,” he said.