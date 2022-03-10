Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc places significant value on consumers’ loyalty to its brand; As K178m ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ promo ends

Illovo MD Katandula drawing for winner of Nissan NP200

* The promotion has seen 6 wholesalers of Illovo Sugar winning Nissan NP200 vehicles

* Grocers and table tops went away with motorbikes, bicycles and bags of fertilizer

* Retail customers won cookers, fridges and K250,000 worth of shopping vouchers

By Duncan Mlanjira

At the grand draw of the ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ competition, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc emphasised that it places significant value on its consumers’ loyalty to its brand, saying it does take such custom for granted.

Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Managing Director, Lekani Katandula, who presided over the grand draw, commended their customers and various stakeholders for their constant input and suggestions that give the company to keep improving their brand in various ways — including rewarding them for their loyalty.

In total, the promotion — which was launched on November 26 last year at K178 million — has seen 6 wholesalers of Illovo Sugar winning Nissan NP200 vehicles each while grocers and table tops (those who sell packets of sugar to consumers in groceries or local traders in the markets) went away with motorbikes, bicycles and bags of fertilizer.

Retail customers also had something sweet for them as all they needed was to buy 3 kgs or more of any Illovo sugar to stand a chance of winning cookers, fridges and K250,000 worth of shopping vouchers.

The interesting part of the shopping voucher at Shoprite was that the winning had to pick up whatever they wanted up to K250,000 in a 60 seconds trolley blitz — but won’t receive any change if they fail to reach the target.

Katandula said it was most gratifying to see the excitement of various winners, some of whom were also winners last year.

“This proves the relevance of continued participation and that anything is possible. I, therefore, encourage you to continue participating and thereby increasing your chances of winning one of these amazing prizes.

“We are constantly challenged to improve on the way we conduct our business within the various communities we operate as well as on how we get involved and involve the communities as we continue to improve.

“When we originally launched the promotion in 2020, we called it ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ and in 2021 we renamed it ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo’.

“It is indeed befitting the name. As I look back over the last two years, I realise that this could also apply to our customers. It is you our customers, consumers and various others stakeholders amene mukuiponyera kwakuya ndi Illovo.

“Without your support we wouldn’t have made it this far and achieved the significant milestones we have achieved such as stirring the company back into stable waters from previously challenging years to where we are now able to give our shareholders a dividend.

“We posted healthy profits in the financial year ended 31st August 2021 and have also published a good trading statement for the half year ended 28 February 2022.

“For this I say thank you to our customers! I thank you not only on behalf of the Illovo management and staff here in Malawi but also on behalf of our shareholders, including many pensioners, and other stakeholders who benefit from the company’s success.

“It would also be unjust for me to not thank my team at Illovo,,who all work tirelessly to ensure that our vision, goals and objectives are met. I truly believe that Illovo has some of the best talent in this country and this is evident by the way the company continues to improve.

“So thank you to my commercial team, agriculture team, factory teams, finance teams, supply chain team, estate support, human resources, legal, trade, stakeholder engagement and communications teams.

“My challenge to you is that we must continue to work towards continuous improvements so that we are able to deliver quality products to our customers at competitive prices but also to strive to live by our strategic purpose of creating a thriving Malawian community through the provision of food and energy.”

As has been the case at all Illovo Sugar Malawi’s events, Katandula took the opportunity to encouraged Malawians to get vaccinated against CoVID-19, saying as much as the country has adapted to living with the existence of the pandemic, “it is still very much a reality”.

“As a country, we are still at risk as sadly it is a reality that one of the measures that can ensure that we combat this virus remains largely unutilised.

“The CoVID-19 vaccine uptake remains low with less than 5% being fully vaccinated. This is of great concern. As I speak to you today I am fully vaccinated but also recently took the booster jab.

“If you are still unvaccinated I would like to encourage you to do so urgently. It is not too late and if you are vaccinated consider accessing the booster jab so that your increase your defence against the pandemic as we do not know if further variants could still occur.

“As a business, we remain invested in ensuring that we support interventions that assist with fighting the pandemic through various programs we run through our estate medical services.

“I urge all other organisations and individuals who are able to join in the efforts towards making Malawi a better place and for those already involved challenge yourselves to do more where you can.”

He concluded by quoting one of the global leadership icons, Nelson Madiba Mandela, who said: “We can change the world and make it a better place. It is in our hands to make a difference.”