Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc honours all prizes it pledged for the Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo promotion

Katandula hands over the Blue Book and keys to Ngamwani

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has successfully honoured all the prizes it pledged for the Iponyereninso Kwakuya Ndi Illovo promotion after officially handing over one of the grand draw prizes — Nissan NP200 vehicles to sugar wholesaler, Dorica Ngamwani of Nsanje District on Monday.

The other two winners were presented their vehicles on March 30 (Lazalo Manuel from Dedza) and Cuthbert Mwamlima from Karonga on April 1.

There were six Nissan NP200 vehicles that were up for grabs and the other three were officially handed on soon after the penultimate draw, and they included Gilbert Mbwagha from Mzuzu and Emmanuel Nkurunziza from Lilongwe.

At the official handover in Nsanje at Ngamwani’s wholesale shop, Illovo Managing Director, Lekani Katandula said the competition, whose total cost in prizes was at K178 million, attracted an overwhelming response from the customers across the nation.

He further said Illovo considers Nsanje as its key strategic market being so close to their operations in Nchalo.

“It is my hope that you continue to support us and ensuring the continued availability of our sugar at the recommended retail price.

“There are many economic factors that are affecting the prices of products not only in the country but the world. However, it is important that we all remain fair in the pricing of product.

“As a business, we have taken a deliberate approach to try ensuring that we cushion the impacts of these uncontrollable economic factors by trying to ensure our price adjustments remains below inflationary rates.

“We are also continuing on cost saving initiatives to try ensure we are able to supply our Tseketseke sugar at reasonably affordable prices. It is, therefore, disheartening when we notice such great disparities in prices above our recommended retail prices.

“It is unfortunate that due to competition law regulations we are unable to enforce the recommended prices. This is why we look to our customers to adhere to the recommended pricing.

“I mention this today as a plea to you, Ms Ngamwani and all our other customers within Nsanje and across the country to assist us in ensuring the adherence of our recommended retail prices.”

When presenting the vehicle to Mwamlima in Karonga, Katandula also said this district is one of the company’s key markets and is of significant value to their business.

“Not only that, it is also the highway for our regional exports to Tanzania and Rwanda. Its strategic purpose for the country is indeed unquestionable.

“As much as it is a gateway for the importation and exportation of goods, not all these goods are imported or exported legally.

“As some of you may be aware Illovo Sugar Malawi and indeed various other Malawian manufacturers have been victims to the effects of illegal products that find their way into our markets resulting in grave consequences for the country.”

The MD further said “impacts of illegal imports is often understated by those who do not fully understand how gravely they affect our economy.

“Illegal imports not only mean that local industries are affected which can lead to loss of market and thus threatening jobs and livelihood of fellow Malawians; they also have great impact on the provision of public services such as health, education, infrastructure development amongst others from the taxes lost as these goods do not pass appropriate processes for customs.

“This is before you bring in the adverse effects of depleting our foreign currency reserves, a key concern on its own. It is however good to see that the practice currently has subsided as far as sugar is concerned. Long may this last.

“It is traders such as Mr Curthbert Mwamlima who play a key role in ensuring that Karonga is well stocked of Illovo sugar at affordable prices to make illegal sugar imports unnecessary.

“And this is why we are dedicated to understanding our customers’ needs and ensuring we continuously look for ways to make their business more successful.”

In his remarks, Mwamlima hailed the company for the promotion, describing it as a big motivation to him while Ngamwani, who was full of emotion, said the vehicle will serve her in many ways to enhance her business and other endeavours.

“I entered the competition just out of curiosity because I never imagined I would win such a prize which is a tremendous investment into my business.

“I don’t know how to express my happiness and gratitude to Illovo, only to say God bless all who initiated this idea for us to serve our customers better than before,” she said.

The winner in Dedza — 56-year-old Lazaro Emmanuel, a businessman who plies his trade at Dedza’s Msikawanjala and the name of his shop is Taope Amene Alibe Traders said: “I am very happy and thankful to God for winning this car which is a very big prize.

“As a businessman, this vehicle will help improve my business to ferry other products which I buy from other traders and not only that I am also a farmer and I will be using the same vehicle to transport farm inputs like manure, fertilizers and seeds for my field,” he added.

The promotion was first launched in 2020 under the name ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ and then renamed in 2021 as ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo’, which prompted Katandula to described it as befitting the name.



In total, the prizes were:

* The six Nissan NP200 for stockists who were required to purchase a minimum of 2 tons or more of sugar;

* 3 Big Boy motorbikes in each of the three regions, as well as 36 bicycles and 36 50kg bags of fertilizer for the grocers and table tops;

* 3 cookers, 3 fridges and 3 shopping vouchers for retail shoppers;

* Also gave away numerous instant prizes in the form of buckets, zitenje, T-shirts and Illovo sugar packets to shoppers.