Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc donates hi-tech ICT servers for Malawi University of Science & Technology

* It is also the company’s appreciation of the importance that technology plays in education as well as business in today’s world

* These servers are not just a piece of hardware, but a high-performance computing solution that provides data storage, processing, and management capabilities

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its belief in the power of education and recognizing its role it has to play towards its advancement, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has donated hi-tech ICT servers to Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST).

The equipment included high-end HP ProLiant DL380P G8 servers; NETAPP FAS2240-2 and Quantum Scalar i40 Premium storage systems as well as an Adler Rack 43U server rack.

Presenting the investment on Monday at MUST campus at Goliati in Thyolo, Illovo’s Communication & Stakeholder Relation Manager, Olive Kawelama said this is also the company’s “appreciation of the importance that technology plays in education as well as business in today’s world”.

“Due to system upgrades within our business, we found ourselves with IT equipment that was in perfect working condition but no longer fit for our purposes,” she said. “We therefore decided to donate the equipment to the education sector, MUST being one of them, where it is our hope that it will make a difference but also ease the pace of education and research.

“These servers are not just a piece of hardware, but a high-performance computing solution that provides data storage, processing, and management capabilities.

“They serve as the backbone of an organization’s IT infrastructure and are designed to handle data-intensive workloads such as those required by universities, research institutions, and corporations.”

She further said science and technology are integral to the development of developing countries and that interventions within this field bring about sustainable technological solutions that aid in improving public health, promoting economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and mitigating the effects of climate change through environmental protection.

“For instance, in healthcare, the introduction of technology has led to rapid diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, reducing the burden and cost of treatment. In agriculture, technology has led to the production of high-quality and sufficient crops and increased efficiency in farming practices, resulting in improved food security and economic growth.

“By investing in science and technology in developing countries through donations such as ours, we can help bridge the digital divide and provide the much-needed resources to build a more prosperous and sustainable future for all.”

She took cognizance that this is not Illovo’s first contribution MUST as the company has already invest in the university’s Endowment Fund which supports needy students in accessing funding towards their education.

“In addition, Illovo also provided learning development opportunities to students from MUST through the company’s internship and management in training programs and we currently have three students enrolled into our internship program of which, two are process engineers in our factory and the third is working in our agriculture team within the irrigation section.

“The company also has a student under its management in training program that is working within the production team. In addition, we recently have employed one of the businesses MIT’s, who was a product from this very university on permanent employment at our new packing station in Limbe as a production foreman.

“From the 1st of June we will be hosting five lecturers for a month through an industrial exposure program where they will get to learn the sugar making process and management of factory from an engineering point of view.

“Through the exchange program they will also share their views on the same. We hope that the partnership between Illovo and MUST will continue to grow for the mutual benefit of both parties.”

In his vote of thanks, MUST’s deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jonathan Makuwira applauded Illovo for its strong belief in the power of education, saying they are honoured that the company remains their strong and committed partner.

“We cherish the partnership that we’ve had with Illovo for a very long time,” he said. “I was briefed of the strength of the ICT servers and I must say I was very impressed because it will help us produce graduates who are well rounded.

“We love your belief in education which is making a difference towards human capital development, which is what MUST is all about. We are always in need and when wellwishers like Illovo willingly come forward like this, we always are honoured.

“Malawi is the only country we call home and everyone has the responsibility towards it development in all sectors,” Makuwira said.