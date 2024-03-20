Illovo Sugar Malawi invest HD decoder towards Limbe police CCTV security surveillance

* Limbe Police doing commendable security work of reducing crime by ensuring that they are covering all the crucial areas

By Victor Singano Jnr

In a mission aimed at curbing crime rate within Limbe Town, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has invested a high definition decoder towards towards Limbe Police Station’s closed circuit television (CCTV) security surveillance system worth K7.1 million to Limbe Police station.

At the handover ceremony on Tuesday, Illovo’s Industrial Affairs Manager, Tionge Munthali said they thought it wise to assist the law enforcers with the decoder in order to assist them continue doing commendable security work of reducing crime by ensuring that they are covering all the crucial areas in as far as issues of criminal investigations through the use of CCTV cameras are concerned.

“At Illovo, we have our core values that we follow which include commitment and empowerment as well as providing a thriving in community,” he said. “Hence the donation of the decoder, which will play a great role in providing the general safety by safeguarding people’s businesses and the communities around.

In his vote of thanks, Limbe Police Station’s Officer in Charge, Assistant Commissioner, Edwin Mnkhambo commended Illovo for the support, saying availability of enough equipment for the CCTV cameras remains as one of the crucial arrangement that can make Limbe and Malawi a crime-free environment.

Mnkhambo highlighted that since the station started use CCTV cameras which were installed at the office, they have made good strides by smoothening the criminal investigations work.

“This gadget will assist in improving the quality and effectiveness of the CCTV cameras,” he said. “With the current gadgets we installed, we have managed to make a significant progress in reducing the crime rate by 26% while traffic has been reduced to 16% and we believe that the coming in of the new gadget we are very hopeful that everything will improve.”

Section executive committee (SEC) chairperson, Abdul Hamid Khan was very thankful to Illovo for the great gesture, saying there will be an assurance of enough security in the area and he further asked other well wishers to take part in supporting Limbe Police with other gadgets in order to expand into the locations.

Several corporate companies have supported the CCTV security system which is also aimed at assisting businesses to provide their services even during the night as opposed of closing at 5pm was is the case — thus maximizing on their profits by extending closing times to as far as 9pm or beyond to allow people to shop at ease since they will be assured of tight security.

In the long run, the ambitious digital security surveillance project shall be enhanced with drones as well as fingerprint calibration machines, which shall be connected to National Registration Bureau (NRB).

The drones — which shall also be connected into the system together with the fingerprints calibration machines — shall complement areas where there are no CCTV cameras and in connecting the system with the NRB system, the cameras and drones shall detect presence of a wanted suspect — if within the vicinity of Limbe Town — whose fingerprints were recorded at a crime scene.

The camera or drone that shall detect the presence of the suspect shall pinpoint where they are and the officers in the surveillance room shall immediately alert those on foot or vehicle patrols through walkie-talkies or cellphones.