Illovo Sugar Malawi injects K8 million into MCCCI’s Business Leaders Summit 2025 

Kachingwe (left) handing over the symbolic cheque to Luhanga

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has contributed K8 million as support towards Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry (MCCI’s) Business Leaders Summit 2025 starting in Mangochi on Thursday, April 24 — under the theme; ‘Unlocking Private Sector-led Growth: Strategies for Economic Transformation’.

At the presentation of the contribution today at Illovo head offices in Limbe, said its contribution to the MCCCI-organised forum underlines the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed sugar manufacturer’s commitment towards dialogue on issues that shape Malawi’s business environment and broader macro-economic policies.

“This summit is more than just an annual gathering — it is a powerful platform that brings together business leaders from across the country to discuss the trajectory of business and collective action for Malawi’s economic growth,” said Maureen Kachingwe, Illovo’s head of legal & corporate affairs.

“We are proud to partner with MCCCI in creating space for these vital conversations,” she while, while emphasising that the partnership with the MCCCI’s Leadership Summit aligns with Illovo’s commitment to foster a conducive business environment and promote sustainable economic growth.

“By participating in this summit, we are not only supporting MCCCI’s initiatives but also demonstrating our dedication to the collective progress of Malawi’s business community.”

Kachingwe further said Illovo maintains a long-term partnership with MCCCI, designed to drive commerce and industry positions in Malawi — citing the company’s support of the annual international trade fair and the recently concluded 2025 Malawi International Arbitration Centre Conference.

On behalf of MCCCI, Director for Institutional Development, Chimwemwe Luhanga said this year’s summit has attracted 150 delegates from different sectors of the economy.

“It will provide business captains an opportunity to come together to brainstorm and find ways to deal with topical issues which affect the conduct of business in Malawi.

“Building upon the insightful discussions of previous summits, our focus remains on devising growth pathways and fostering transformational leadership amidst economic disruptions,” Luhanga said.