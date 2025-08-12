Illovo Sugar Malawi hands over 10 houses it constructed for Cyclone Freddy survivors in Chikwawa

* Project initiated in January 2024 by former Presidents and President Lazarus Chakwera’s Goodwill Ambassadors, Joyce Banda and Bakili Muluzi



By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc yesterday handed over 10 houses it has completed constructing that accompanies with 10 sanitary ablution facilities — all valued at K180 million for the benefit of families from Chikuse Village under Senior Chief Makhuwira in Chikwawa District, who were affected by Cyclone Freddy in 2023.

The project was initiated in January 2024 by former Presidents and President Lazarus Chakwera’s Goodwill Ambassadors, Joyce Banda and Bakili Muluzi in their role to appeal for support towards Cyclone Freddy’s national recovery efforts — under the theme; ‘Tigwirane Manja’ (let’s hold hands together in solidarity).

The handover was graced by Minister of Lands Deus Gumba, alongside Minister of Natural Resources & Climate Change, Owen Chomanika, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Chikwawa North Constituency — as well as District Commissioner, Nardin Kamba; Senior Chief Makhuwira; Group Village Head Chikuse, among other dignitaries.

The host, Illovo’s Nchalo Estate Manager, Ricky Pillay, described the occasions as a “celebration moment of restoration, resilience, and renewed hope [which] marks a milestone — not just for Chikuse Village, but for all of us who believe in the power of partnership and the strength of community”.

“In March 2023, Tropical Cyclone Freddy swept through Malawi with devastating force, leaving behind a trail of destruction, vulnerability and heartbreak,” he said. “Chikwawa District was among the most severely affected, with hundreds of families displaced and homes destroyed.

“That tragedy was not just a natural disaster — it was a human crisis; and it demanded a human response. This event today is a testament to that response.

“It reflects what can be achieved when we come together — not just to rebuild structures, but to restore dignity, security, and hope.”

He explained that when the two Goodwill Ambassadors Joyce Banda and Bakili Muluzi approached Illovo in January 2024 through their heartfelt appeal for support towards national recovery efforts, the company committed an initial MK100 million towards the construction of 9 houses in Chikuse Village, in partnership with the Chikwawa District Council.

“Along the way, we realised that we had missed a critical element of human dignity which was the need for sanitation facilities,” Pillay said. “We supplemented the initial donation with an additional MK80 million for the construction of toilets and washing facilities, bringing our total contribution to MK180 million.

“These homes represent safety, stability, and a fresh start for the families who will live in them. They are a symbol of what can be achieved when compassion meets action, and when business and community walk hand in hand.

“Every Malawian deserves to live in a space that offers dignity, protection and peace of mind,” said Pillay, while extending Illovo’s appreciation of the collaboration with the Chikwawa District Council, led by DC Nardin Kamba — and to Senior Chief Makhuwira and Group Village Head Chikuse for the wisdom, guidance, and care for their subjects, who were “instrumental in the success of this initiative”.

“Thank you for welcoming us into your community and for standing with us every step of the way. To the contractors, engineers, and workers who brought this vision to life — your dedication and craftsmanship have left a legacy.

On his part, Lands Minister, Gumba applauded President Chakwera for believing in the two former Presidents as Cyclone Freddy recovery’s Goodwill Ambassadors, saying he showed trust in them that they could deliver.

He thus extended government’s appreciation to Illovo Sugar Malawi, saying the “timely and selfless contribution has not only restored shelter for many but also brought renewed hope, dignity, and a sense of security to communities that were severely affected”.

“In the face of such adversity, your commitment to humanitarian support stands as a true testament to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) at its best.

“We acknowledge your invaluable role in the recovery and rebuilding process — and we look forward to continued collaboration in making our communities more resilient.”

The project is part of Illovo Sugar Malawi’s broader CSR framework, “which focuses on building thriving Malawian community through sustainable development in areas such as food security, education, sanitation, and economic empowerment”.

“We believe that our success as a business is deeply intertwined with the wellbeing of the communities we serve,” Pillay said. “As a company, we are committed to being a responsible partner and a caring neighbour.

“We believe in collaboration, in standing with the communities we operate in — not only in times of celebration, but especially in times of need. We cannot be silent when our neighbors are in distress.

“Our resilience as a company is tied to the resilience of the people around us. We assure you of Illovo’s continued collaborative approach in ensuring that the communities we work in are safe, supported, and empowered.

“We are here not just as a business — but as a friend, a partner, and a neighbor who cares. Together, it is possible and through our collaboration on this project, it has indeed been possible. We are thankful to each one of you for the role you played in making this vision a reality — Pamodzi Ndizotheka,” concluded the South African national.

DC Nardin Kamba commended Illovo Sugar Malawi for the investment, noting that the effects of Cyclone Freddy remain visible, with many survivors still living in difficult conditions.

Cyclone Freddy, which struck in March 2023, displaced 27,177 households, affected 115,300 people, and claimed 30 lives.

