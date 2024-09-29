Illovo Sugar Malawi continues with fundraising for ‘Rise for Girls’ programme through charity golf tournament

Champions Team FDH Bank

* Inaugural tournament played yesterday at Blantyre Sports Club won by team FDH Bank

* Rise for Girls is to keep more girls in school so that they’re given bigger opportunity to excel in their studies

By Victor Singano Jnr & Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc continues with the fundraising for its ‘Rise for Girls’ programme through a charity golf tournament that was played at Blantyre Sports Club yesterday and representing team FDH Bank, that won the inaugural tournament, Maria Tandwe applauded the Illovo Sugar Malawi for the initiative towards the welfare of the girls child’s academic pursuit.

Tandwe described the Rise for Girls programmme as “a very good cause as many girls in the country are struggling to concentrate on their education because majority of them fail to attend classes whenever they are experiencing menstruation”.

Launched last week at Ngabu Secondary School in Chikwawa, the Rise for Girls programmme is Illovo’s strong belief in the importance of education and addressing menstrual challenges to keep girls in school.

This is in cognizance that in many communities, menstrual challenges and the lack of menstrual health education hinder the potential of girls, especially those in secondary school.

In his speech to the golfers, Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Directors, Lekani Katandula said “menstrual challenges and the lack of menstrual health education hinder the potential of girls, especially those in secondary school”.

“This initiative was born out of a collaborative effort to address these pressing issues and empower girls through comprehensive support and education.”

He added that Illovo Sugar Africa partnered with the Imbumba Foundation, an NGO, to support the Caring4Girls program, which — a South African initiative addressing period poverty and as part of the collaboration, Illovo team participated in the annual Trek 4 for Mandela expedition that successfully summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on July 18, 2024 on Mandela Day, to raise funds and awareness for the cause.

Illovo Sugar Africa sponsored two of the climbers, Ricky Pillay, Nchalo Estate’s Manager and Abigail Tendayose, whom Katandula described that her achievement in successfully summitting Mount Kilimanjaro “is particularly symbolic of Illovo’s cause, as she is not only a woman but also a manager, embodying the strength and leadership we aim to foster in all girls”.

“We strongly believe in the importance of education and addressing menstrual challenges to keep girls in school, ensuring equal education and opportunities for them, thus contributing to gender equality.

“Building gender equality is core to Illovo’s purpose and critical for contributing to and creating thriving communities.

“By leveraging local partnerships and international support, we are committed to carrying this program forward into the community, ensuring sustainable and impactful change. This commitment will be reviewed on a yearly basis, and adjustments may be made as deemed appropriate.

“Understanding the unique challenges faced by secondary school girls in our community is the first step towards meaningful change. By collaborating with local entities, we can accurately identify those in need and tailor our support to make the most impact.”

Thus Katandula unpacked that Illovo Sugar Malawi plans to partner with schools, health clinics, and community leaders, and use surveys and community meetings to identify specific needs.

“Sustainable change requires resources and support,” he emphasised. “Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, we aim to raise the necessary funds and awareness to drive our initiatives forward.

“We will work with stakeholders for funding and support, organise community events to raise awareness and funds, and ensure we allocate a sizable contribution from our social development budget towards the cause.”

Among others, the Rise for Girls caters for access to clean water for girls secondary school and Katandula told the golfers — most of whom are top executives in the corporate world — that “access to clean water and proper sanitation is crucial for menstrual health management”. “Coupled with educational campaigns, we can create an environment where girls can manage their menstrual health with dignity and confidence.

“We plan to construct water points and sanitation facilities, implement menstrual hygiene management (MHM) training, and launch educational programs in schools to dispel myths.

“Empowerment goes beyond providing products; it involves creating opportunities and fostering a supportive community. By expanding our reach and engaging all community members, we can ensure lasting impact.

“We plan to provide free or subsidised sanitary products, set up production of reusable sanitary pads within targeted communities, expand facilities, introduce waste management systems, and form support groups while engaging men and boys.”

For long-term success, Katandula added that the initiative “must be sustainable and supported by robust policies” and that continuous evaluation and strategic planning will help the initiative to “adapt and grow — “ensuring that menstrual health management remains a priority”.

“We will evaluate impact and adjust strategies, collaborate with government agencies for policy integration, regularly assess program effectiveness, and develop a roadmap for scaling up and establishing a support fund.”

Earlier, in the day, Illovo provided 214 menstrual care packages, each containing sanitary pads, soap, and a 10-litre bucket, to Namikasi Secondary School while last week, the company provided 162 similar packages to girls at Ngabu Secondary School, with another 838 from the consignment of 1,000 distributed to girls at Dzumira Secondary School as well as Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSSs) of Jumbe and Nchalo.

“This is just the beginning of our efforts to ensure that girls have the resources they need to stay in school and thrive,” Katandula said, while thanking the golfers for their commitment and generosity, adding: “Together, we rise for girls.”

Namikasi Secondary School head teacher, Olafu Pidala Sanga described the support as a timely gesture, which he said will play a big role in reducing absenteeism among girls — being a challenge as many girl learners come from families whose parents cannot afford to buy sanitary heath materials.

Head girl for the school, Lucy Shonga said: “We are very overwhelmed with the support and we want to assure Illovo that this initiative will make us to improve our performances in class and encouraged our fellow learners who dropped out of school due to challenges of sanitary heath materials to come back.”

Team FDH Bank were crowned champions of the inaugural Rise for Girls golf tournament after scoring 47 points with Team Unitrans on second place on 46 points and NICO General on 3rd with 45 points.

Men’s longest drive category went to Evance Songole with the ladies to Sera Pilingu while Grey Teweta and Wose Kamphulusa won the nearest to the pin category respectively.

Last week, the climax of the launch was a fund-raising cocktail at Nchalo Golf Club where Illovo engaged different stakeholders to support the program and it was well received after Illovo’s Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Maureen Kachingwe impressed on them that for the initiative to make a bigger impact, there was need for support from all stakeholders.

Kachingwe encouraged them that their “generous support will support this vital cause and help us foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world — together, we can make a lasting difference”.

In his welcome remarks at Ngabu Secondary School, head teacher, Nickson Kaitano highlighted that one of the challenges they face is intermittent supply of water, disclosing that since the school of 562 students opened for the first term, they had had no water.

He also disclosed that they have a borehole available but it was condemned as its water is salty — but fortunately, one of the community’s Issa family members, come to their rescue by bringing a water bowser.



He profoundly thanked Rashid and Razack Issa families, who were present at the event “for their continued generosity” while Illovo instantly declared them as strong partners in the Rise for Girls programme.

In an interview, Rashid Issa said they support the school whenever there is need to as way of giving back to society they grew and doing business in.

“This is our home, we went to school at Ngabu Primary School and our businesses thrive here,” he said. “We just simplify have to come in and assist and recently we build toilets for Ngabu Secondary School.

“We provide our water bowser all the time up until the water situation will stabilise through this programme that Illovo Sugar Malawi has rolled out.

“We will continue being Illovo’s partners in development and we always appreciate the intervention they do for our communities,” he said.