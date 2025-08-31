Illovo invests K30m worth of computers to Catholic University to enhance research capabilities and digital literacy

* By investing in higher education, Illovo is contributing to the development of a skilled workforce and supporting Malawi’s long-term socio-economic growth

* The initiative is also in honour of CUNIMA Vice-Chancellor, late Prof. Ngeyi Kanyongolo, who had made the appeal for support prior to her passing

Maravi Express

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has invested 10 high performance computers valued at K30 million to the Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) to boost the institution’s ICT capabilities to enhance research capabilities, digital literacy and academic productivity.

The initiative is also in honour of CUNIMA’s Vice-Chancellor, late Prof. Ngeyi Kanyongolo, who had made the appeal for support prior to her passing.

Kanyongolo, a renowned lawyer and longtime legal scholar, died in October 2024 after Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) appointed her as CUNIMA’s third Vice-Chancellor on March 5, 2024.

Presented to Dr. Francis Moto at CUNIMA campus at Chisombezi in Chiradzulu District, Illovo’s Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Maureen Kachingwe said apart from honouring late Prof. Kanyongolo, “Illovo saw the need for more computers at Catholic University and decided to come in.

She said the computers will help to enhance research capabilities, digital literacy, and academic productivity by equipping CUNIMA students with the skills needed to thrive in the competitive job market.

“By investing in higher education, Illovo Sugar Malawi is contributing to the development of a skilled workforce and supporting Malawi’s long-term socio-economic growth,” she said.

On the part of the University, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Moto expressed gratitude for Illovo’s generosity, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in advancing the university’s mission.

“We appreciate Illovo Sugar Malawi’s commitment to education and community development,” he said. “This donation will significantly enhance our ICT capabilities, providing our students with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.”

The initiative is part of Illovo Sugar Malawi’s ongoing efforts to contribute to Malawi’s socio-economic development through strategic investments in education, health and the thriving community projects.