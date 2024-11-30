If Wanderers beat Silver this afternoon they will just hope the Bankers drop 4 points in their remaining 2 games

* As Silver just need a draw in this afternoon’s match to clinch the title with two games in hand



* The league is still open, we need to fight and get the points—Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira

* It will be a difficult game and we know how desperate they want the 3 points to keep the league going—Silver coach Peter Mponda

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & McDonald Dawala, correspondent

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown in the TNM Super League 2024 this afternoon as Mighty Wanderers date Silver Strikers — unbeaten this far — in the title decider at Kamuzu Stadium.

The catch is; Wanderers just have to win the game if they are to keep the league title race going because a draw is enough for Silver to clinch the title with two games in hand.

With 61 points, the Bankers lead the table 7 ahead of the Nomads, who made things difficult for themselves by drawing 2-2 with MAFCO on Wednesday and are working towards beating the yet to be beaten leaders to remain in contention of the league title.

That is earning all three points this afternoon and the remaining 6 in their remaining two to accumulate a maximum of 63 points while at the same time praying that Silver will further drop 4 points in the next two assignments — a loss and a draw.

The Bankers next match after this afternoon’s decider is against FOMO FC on Wednesday next week, which if they win — that is if they lose against Wanderers, they will clinch the title they badly need as they last won it in 2013.

The Nomads interim coach Bob Mpinganjira said his team is all set for the showdown, adding that the league is still open and they will work hard to get all points.

“We will take the game seriously because we badly need the full points since the league is still open and we need to fight and get the points at at all cost.

“As a team, we need to be organised. We have talked to the players to emphasise how important the game is. What we will do is to encourage them to play our usual game,” he said.

Silver Strikers are coming from a two-nil win over relegated Baka City and they are going into the match knowing that a win will make them the TNM Super League 2024 champions.

Coach Peter Mponda said they are geared to end the league this afternoon: “It will be a difficult game,” he said. “We know how good Wanderers are and we know how desperate they want the 3 points to keep the league going.

“We are aware about all the facts and we are prepared for a hot atmosphere. Its not about about the records, it’s not about how we have been doing when we are playing in Blantyre, but we want to finish the league at Kamuzu Stadium.

“I know it’s going to be tough but the boys are prepared mentally — they have been doing well throughout the season and I don’t think we can disappoint ourselves at the [last hurdle].”

Meanwhile, FOMO FC will be fighting for a win on Wednesday to escape relegation as they have three games remaining to wrap up their season in which they are in the red zone (14th) with 25 points.

Ahead of them are Bangwe All Stars (13th) with 27 points while behind are Chitipa United (15th) with 23 points, who have two more games to play — which if they win both they will amass maximum 29 points.

If FOMO FC win remaining with three games, starting with Silver Strikers on Wednesday, they collect 34 maximum points while Bangwe All Stars will amass maximum 33 points from their remaining two assignments.

So FOMO will be praying for Silver to beat Wanderers and clinch the title so that they visit them at Mulanje Park a bit relaxed than if they lose as the leaders would vent their frustration on them.