ICON Properties posts K16.7 billion profit after tax in 2022

Executive Director, Graham Chipande

By Victor Singano Jnr

ICON Properties Plc has announced a performance of profit after tax amounting to K16.7 billion for the period of 2022 and also declared of a final dividend of K1.67 billion.

The company’s Executive Director, Graham Chipande announced the development during the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), held at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, which attracted all its shareholders.

Chipande attributed the performance to the commitment as well as dedication shown by the staff members and also the contribution from clients and tenants in making sure that the company is successfull in all its projects.

Chipande added that he believes with the current performance, the company will fullfil its projects which are currently underway and the pipeline investments, which he said will enhance the company’s ability to generate cash flows, more profits — and in turn be able to give better returns to the shareholders and improve dividends payout in the process.

“The economic environment hasn’t been that good as we experienced a number of setbacks due to the rising cost of construction materials, mixed economic views but we are very proud for the performance.

“The challenges will be there but as a season long term company, we want to build long term plan that will help to continue investing for the future and also pursue the right projects in different sectors that allows us to diversify and make impactful investments that will bring a difference to the Malawi economy,” Chipande said.

One of the shareholders, Lovemore Tinto expressed his happiness with the company’s performance, which he said has given confidence to all the shareholders of more good things to come in the future.