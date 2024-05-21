Icelandic Prime Minister visit marks 35th Anniversary of fruitful and productive partnership and cooperation

* Benediktsson commended the Malawi government for its dedication in producing tangible results

The visit to Malawi by Prime Minister of Iceland, Bjarni Benediktsson marks 35th Anniversary of fruitful and productive partnership and cooperation between the governments.

And in his speech when he visited Mangochi, where he inspected various projects that were funded by the Icelandic government at Koche Primary School, Benediktsson said the collaboration between the governments has been of mutual benefit focusing on improving basic services and creating the foundation for further developments.

Benediktsson thus commended the Malawi government for its dedication in producing tangible results through the projects that his government is carrying out in the country.

“The Iceland government recognises that sustainable development and real progress can only be achieved when local actors, institutions and communities are in the fore-front in decision making and in driving initiatives that reflect their aspirations and priorities,” he said.

The Iceland Prime Minister was in the company of Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda; Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda; Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko and other government officials.

Chimwendo Banda said the anniversary celebration bears testimony to the long historical relationship that the two countries have enjoyed in the past 35 years.

“I am extremely delighted to witness the realisation of the aspirations and vision that aligns with our commitment to enhance the integrated local development that facilitates effective governance and public service delivery as enshrined in MW2063 national vision,” Chimwendo Banda said.

He further assured the government of Iceland of transparency and accountability in the management of resources under these projects and on her part, Minister of Health Kandodo Chiponda commended the Icelandic government for the maternity wing its funded at hospital, pointing out that maternal deaths have decreased in the district.

The Prime Minister also visited Mangochi District Council where he had an audience with the Council management and some Mangochi residents as well as inspecting the offices that are being constructed by the Icelandic government.

Benediktsson arrived in the country on Sunday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for a five-day working visit and yesterday morning, he held bilateral talks with President Lazarus Chakwera in the company of top government officials, where the Prime Minister expressed his government’s optimism to assist Malawi in improving education and health sectors in order for the country to attain an educated and healthy society.







In the evening Chakwera hosted Benediktssoni to a State Banquet at Kamuzu Palace where the Malawi leader described his visit to Malawi as a blessing, saying the country stands to benefit from it.

The official Malawi Government Facebook page, reported that Chakwera said Iceland’s regard for closer collaboration with Malawi, through bilateral development support programs and projects jointly implemented by the two nations, is of paramount importance.

“Iceland is one country in the developed world whose journey from poverty to prosperity is a source of inspiration and worthy for Malawi’s emulation,” he said.

And on his address, Benediktssoni said his government is geared to expand district approach programs by continuing to initiate various projects in other districts of the country, as one way of strengthening relations between Malawi and Iceland.

He also said his government is looking forward in exploring new avenues to cooperate with the Malawi Government.

In solidarity after their bilateral talks at Kamuzu Palace, the Prime Minister joined President Chakwera to preside over the 9th African Population Conference at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) being held under the theme ‘Road to 2030: Leveraging Africa’s Human Capital to Achieve Transformation in a World of Uncertainty’.

The Conference, which will run until Thursday, May 24th, aims at deliberating how the African continent can leverage its human capital to accelerate its sustainable development in a world of uncertainty.

In his opening speech, President Chakwera said African countries need platforms for collaboration, where the continent’s population advantage is married to the human capital disadvantages of other continents to create a better world across the globe.—Information from Malawi Government Facebook page, edited by Maravi Express