I still find it hard to believe–Côte d’Ivore coach Fae

* We went through all the emotions — this competition will mark my life, that’s for sure

* I took the reins of the teamon my birthday and we were almost knocked out

* Yet things turned around thanks to the hard work of these players and today they have been rewarded and more importantly, they rewarded our loyal people

Maravi Express

Fresh from lifting Côte d’Ivoire’s third Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, coach Emerse Fae could not describe the overwhelmingly great feeling of guiding the Elephants to glory on home soil.

Côte d’Ivoire came from behind to emphatic seal a 2-1 victory over Nigeria at a packed Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe on Sunday evening and speaking after the match — where he was welcome by a huge round of applause by members of the media — the man who took over from Jean-Louis Gasset said it was hard to fathom that they came from almost being knocked out, to winning the title.

“I still find it hard to believe it — we went through all the emotions. This competition will mark my life, that’s for sure. I took the reins of the team, on my birthday and we were almost knocked out, yet things turned around thanks to the hard work of these players and today they have been rewarded and more importantly, they rewarded our loyal people.”

Fae also took home the Best Coach of the Tournament award for showing tactical acumen in guiding the Elephants to a pole finish.

His counterpart for Nigeria, Jose Peseiro credited Côte d’Ivoire for being the better team and the former Portugal international, who was coaching in his first AFCON, said he was sad that his team could not go all the way but conceded to his opponents being the better side on the night.

“They were better than us — they managed the pressure better, they did a remarkable job. My team did not play at the same level. My team is sad but for me they did what they could.

“We conceded goals from a few defensive errors, and we dropped the tempo against the Ivorians. But I am proud of the way my players performed in this tournament.”

In the shadow of Jean-Louis Gasset, whom he served as an assistant coach, the 40-year-old Faé is being lauded for managing to turn around the fortunes of the Elephants after a dismal start.

The former player for Nantes of France and Côte d’Ivoire international’s name is now on everyone’s lips having successfully revitalized the Elephants after the dismissal of Frenchman Gasset due to disastrous results in the group stage.



He did not have the chance to be part of the Ivorian squad during the final loss in 2012 or when the team won the title in 2015 but a fabulous destiny awaited the man who is now being hailed by the entire Ivorian people.

As a professional player, Emerse Faé’s career was cut short by repeated injuries. Trained at French club Nantes, he spent the majority of his career there (2003-2007).

From 2007 to 2009, he played for Reading FC before finishing his career at OGC Nice, where he stayed between 2009 and 2012. The midfielder was forced to retire on February 1, 2012, at just 28 years old, due to recurring blood clots.

Holder of a Football Coaching Certificate, Faé began his coaching career with the U-19 team at French club Nice in 2012. He remained there until 2021 before taking charge of the reserve team at Clermont Foot 63.

In 2022, he was appointed as Jean-Louis Gasset’s assistant and went on to replace the French coach by circumstance at the Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

Interestingly, after firing Gasset, Côte d’Ivoire football federation attempted to coerce the French Football Federation (FFF) to allow its coach Herve Renard to guide the Elephants to remainder of the tournament.

But the FFF refused to release him as Renard is currently the coach of the France women’s team — thus Côte d’Ivoire football federation had to stick to Fae on the interim after the defeat placed the two-time African champions in a precarious position

For a myriad of other results, including but not limited to Morocco’s one-nil win against Zambia, helped Côte d’Ivoire secure a spot among the four best-placed third teams.

And the narrative has changed from near disaster to a fairytale finish, with Côte d’Ivoire sealing a final berth after beating defending champions Senegal on penalties before seeing off Mali in extra time with a dramatic comeback win.

Emerse’s side then won only their second game across six games in 90 minutes with a Sebastien Haller strike in the semifinals to push them to their first final appearance since 2015.—Reporting by CAFonline