How to transform the tourism or holiday makers landscape—a tip from Chief Economist Chifi Mhango

* Today’s tourist or holiday makers are different from us

By Duncan Mlanjira

As we celebrate Christmas and the advent of the New Year, people go on holiday travels — which in essence their contribution to local tourism.

Chief Economist Chifi Mhango for Don Consultancy Group in South Africa offers his thoughts on how to transform the tourism or holiday makers landscape.

He say: “Today’s tourist or holiday makers are different from us — questions they will ask you as you sit to decide where to go are: ‘Dad is there McDonald’s or KFC, Roman Pizza etc?

“‘Dad, is there free WiFi at every restaurant or shopping Mall? Dad, is there a movie place for us to go watch the latest movies?’

“‘Dad, is there Uber for us to go out at night in case you are tired? Dad, is there free unlimited WiFi at the hotel or lodge?’

“In summary, these are the type of questions that are deciding holiday destinations for families — the real world makers in the homes are no longer parents but the new generation meaning of a holiday.

“Gone are the days when a generation was attracted to go on holiday just to see grandparents — because after a day, that is accomplished.

“Let’s wake up and face the real world of new traveler’s choices. The new generation travellers that you cannot control. December holidays are for such generations.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Road Traffic & Safety Services, in collaboration with Malawi Police Service, warns the general public that during this festive season, it is enhancing traffic law enforcement and road safety awareness excersices on all public roads — targeting different road users.

A public notice from the Directorate says “as is always the case, festive seasons are associated with high mobility — coupled with various forms of celebrations; alcohol drinking; drinking & driving; over-speeding; overloading and reckless driving”.

Thus to ensure safety for all road users, the Directorate warns motorists that “all public roads in every district will be targeted in order to ensure that lives are not lost and that property is not damaged due to road traffic crashes”.

The enforcement will be both day and night enforcement and surveillance targeting traffic law aspects that include enforcement of speed limits; checking road worthiness of all vehicles and impounding those found to be unroadworthy.

There will be the enhancement of spot checks for drinking & driving; possession of driver’s licenses, vehicle certificate of fitness (COF), operator certificates and vehicle insurance.

All private and goods vehicles that are found illegally operating as passenger service vehicles shall be impounded and that there and that there will also be awareness and enforcement of vehicle axle loading.

There will also be awareness on best road safety practices, rules & regulations to all road users.

“To avoid unnecessary delays and inconveniences on the road during this period, the Directorate would urge all road users to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations.”

The statement, while wishing the general public a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2024, concludes by urging the public to “always observe road traffic rules and regulations. Remember, road safety is everyone’s responsibility— let us strive to help reduce road traffic crashes in Malawi.”

According to http://www.lion.mw/ , the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 5,700 people die due to road traffic accidents in Malawi annually, and about 100,000 are injured in traffic every year.