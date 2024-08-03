How to navigate through new lottery service provider Bridge Raffles’ K50,000 daily draw

* The draws will take place every weekday at 18:00hrs on Waxy Kay’s Facebook page



* The popular Afro Hip Hop music artist was unveiled at the Bridge Raffles launch as its Brand Ambassador

By Duncan Mlanjira

When launching the new lottery service provider Bridge Raffles yesterday, an announcement was also made of a special raffle draw for the month of August, that rolled out immediately in which one lucky individual will win K50,000 daily from their K1,000 ticket purchase.

On its official Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561866565710 , highlights how interested customers can join in — first by logging in to www.webtickets.mw, and choose Bridge Raffles.

Or they can tap in on the link; https://www.webtickets.mw/v2/Performance.aspx?itemid=1465233322&smartshopper= and once they reach page for Bridge Raffles, they can select a ticket of their choice of any day they want.

They should then complete order before clicking checkout, which will then direct them to Airtel Money.

Once on Airtel Money, the customer should view the top three lines on the left where to click next that will direct them to column under my tickets — once clicked, a ticket is given and if they encounter any hiccups, they alert Bridges Raffles through a WhatsApp message on +265881415947.

“Basitu khalani pheee kulingalila zomwe mupange nayo 50 pin uku mukudikila 6 koloko mix kapemphelo, phone mmanja ku page ya Che Waxy Kay,”

“Basitu Che Waxy Kay nkuzalowa live kana mix khaaaa….Kenako nkulengeza kuti mwawina ndinu, pompo kukuyimbilani tiponye bwanji 50pin? Inu nkusankha njira yakumtima kwanu!

“Pasanathe mphindi sate nginjiiii yalowa. Basitu imwani Fanta kapena Kakakola 50pin pathumba,” entices Bridges Raffle in Chichewa, while indicating that the first draw will be held on Monday, August 5 at 18h:00 on Waxy-K’s Facebook page, where the brand ambassador will personally draw the winner.

Waxy Kay — the popular Afro Hip Hop music artist renowned for his hits — ‘Akatolilira’ and ‘Usayelekeze’ — was unveiled at the Bridge Raffles launch as its Brand Ambassador, saying he exudes “energy, integrity and popularity”, which resonate perfectly with the company’s brand values.

And on his Facebook page he attests that for every winning raffle ticket, winners will promptly be contacted to authenticate their win, and transfer the prize money to their chosen platform within 30 minutes.

“This promptness and reliability are essential aspects of our commitment to excellent customer service and our goal of bridging their dreams.

“In these challenging economic times, with high inflation and unemployment, we are proud to bring some relief by creating 20 winners in August, each receiving K50,000 daily. This initiative aims to provide a cushion and some financial support to help our fellow Malawians navigate these difficulties.”

Looking ahead, the company pledges that it many exciting plans in the pipeline, including more raffle draws targeting various sectors and enhancing the social wellbeing of individuals in Malawi.

“We are also conscious and cautious of the environment we operate in, which is why we plan to introduce physical ticket pay points across the country soon,” said Communications Consultant, Alex Banda.

“This initiative will not only create employment opportunities for our youth but also offer economic benefits by allowing ticket sellers to earn significant margins from their sales.”

The Bridges Raffle is duly registered with Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) in July 2024 and is being managed under stewardship of National Integrated Technologies Limited (NITEL), whose acting Chief Executive Officer, Praise Mhango assured the public of the security and accessibility of the platform and confirmed that the ticket buying platform on www.webtickets.mw went live yesterday, August 1.

“We aim at creating a dynamic platform and exciting raffle draws through technological advancements in the industry and customer satisfaction,” he said.

Also present at the launch was MAGLA’s public relations officer, Nancy Malata, who said their presence validates the company’s services to Malawi, adding that the regulator “is committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and fairness in the raffle draws”.