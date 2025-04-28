Hosts Egypt beat South Africa 1-0 in opening U-20 AfCON 2025; as Zambia and Sierra Leone battle to goalless draw

* The Pharaohs are chasing a fifth U-20 continental title, having previously lifted the trophy in 1981, 1991, 2003, and 2013

Representatives of Council for Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) have started their campaign of the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Egypt 2025 on a bad foot with South Africa losing 1-0 against hosts Egypt at Cairo International Stadium last evening while Zambia drew 0-0 with Sierra Leone.

Mohamed Abdallah was the hero for the young Pharaohs, netting the decisive goal in the 62nd minute. A swift breakaway saw Mohamed Raafat thread a fine through ball to Abdallah, who kept his composure to slot past the South African goalkeeper and send the home fans into raptures.

Egypt dominated possession in the early stages, but South Africa grew into the contest and came close to breaking the deadlock when Mfundo Vilakazi struck the post from long range inside the opening 10 minutes.

The South Africans created several chances but were repeatedly denied by the Egyptian defence and goalkeeper. Gopolang Taunyana’s late header nearly snatched a dramatic equaliser, but it was safely gathered as Egypt held firm under pressure.

Osama Nabih’s side showed resilience after suffering multiple injury setbacks, with three substitutions made in the first half alone. Despite the disruptions, Egypt maintained their tactical discipline and deservedly claimed all three points.

The result leaves Egypt top of Group A after the opening round of matches and will next face Sierra Leone on Wednesday, while South Africa take on Tanzania in their second group game.

The Pharaohs are chasing a fifth U-20 continental title, having previously lifted the trophy in 1981, 1991, 2003, and 2013.

In a tournament where the top four teams will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year, a strong start was crucial — and Egypt delivered in front of their passionate home support as the Young Pharaohs’ campaign is off to a promising beginning.Zambia and tournament debutantes Sierra Leone played out a 0-0 draw in a closely contested affair at the Suez Canal Stadium as both sides struggled to convert their chances in a match full of energy but lacking the clinical finishing needed to claim maximum points.

Zambia, winners of the 2017 edition, dominated possession for large spells but were repeatedly frustrated by a resilient Sierra Leone defence. Joseph Sabobo was the most lively for the Young Chipolopolo, forcing several saves from Sierra Leone goalkeeper Samba Bah, but could not find the breakthrough.

Sierra Leone, making their maiden appearance at this level, showed no signs of nerves and created opportunities of their own. Samba Bah and Nathaniel Jalloh were a constant threat going forward, while Alpha Turay came close with a header early in the first half.

In the second period, both sides grew increasingly desperate to find a winner. Zambia thought they had won it late on, with Emmanuel Mutale and David Simukonda going close, but neither could find the target.

Sierra Leone also came agonisingly close as Samba Bah saw a header saved at the death. Despite pushing forward in the final minutes, neither side was able to find the crucial breakthrough.

Zambia will take positives from the number of chances created but will rue their wastefulness in front of goal. Sierra Leone, meanwhile, can take great pride from their battling performance on their tournament debut and will hope to build on this solid start.

Both teams will now look to their next fixtures with a clearer idea of what it will take to progress to the quarter-finals in a tournament where the top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams advance to the knockout stage.

The opening ceremony was a great spectacle at Cairo International Stadium, which captured the spirit of African unity and youth energy — combining cultural showcases with modern artistry.

Egyptian music star Ramy Sabry headlined the festivities, electrifying the crowd with a series of his biggest hits, creating an atmosphere of celebration and excitement among the thousands of fans in attendance.

The opening ceremony’s impressive production and colourful performances offered a glimpse into the cultural richness of Egypt and Africa as a whole, setting a positive tone for the rest of the tournament.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express