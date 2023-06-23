Hospitals face critical shortage of blood

A student volunteer donating blood during the event

By Prince Justice Banda, MANA

Assistant deputy director of diagnostics in the Ministry of Health, Theresa Msikuwanga has urged Malawians to take part in voluntary blood donation as hospitals are facing shortage of blood to be used in various hospitals across the country.

Speaking during this year’s commemoration of ‘World Blood Donor Day’ which was held by Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) in collaboration with Malawi Red Cross Society at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, Msikuwanga revealed that MBTS is facing a challenge of at least 28% shortage of blood supply in hospitals every year.

“Every year, MBTS is supposed to provide 120,000 units of blood to sufficiently meet the requirement in maternity wards and other critical wards in all hospitals across the country,” she said.

“However, in often times, MBTS does not meet the requirement as only few people donate blood. Currently, MBTS manages to collect at least 86,000 units only.”

Msikuwanga made a special recognition to a few blood donors who continuously donate blood with either MBTS or Malawi Red Cross Society, saying their effort and commitment saves a lot of lives in various hospitals.

“As a country, we have at least 200,000 blood donors but only a few are active until today. For those who still give blood we thank them for their commitment and efforts have helped hospitals to save undeniable number of lives.”

One of MBTS board members, Martha Mkandawire attributed the low turn-up of people in voluntary blood donation to traditional myths that exist among Malawians.

“Somehow, Malawi has a history whereby blood collection has always been associated with negativity which at the end affect blood supply in hospitals, but still some people are coming fourth to donate blood hence our need to appreciate them,”Mkandawire said.

During the event some institutions and people walked away with trophies and certificates of recognition for their continuous commitment in voluntary blood donation.

Besides donating blood, students from Mkwichi, Mbidzi and Chimutu Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS) curtain raised the event with poems, drama and songs while pleading with masses to take part in voluntary blood donation to save lives.