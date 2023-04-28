High Commission in SA to host Malawi Investment Forum to impress on potential international investors

Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa, Her Excellency, Stella Ndau

* From May 24-25 at The Emperors Palace, Kempton Park in Johannesburg

* Under the theme ‘A Prosperous Malawi Through Strategic Investment Partnerships’

* First time of its kind for Malawi to host such a platform for potential investors in South Africa and beyond

* Aimed at engaging with high ranking government officials from key Ministries, Departments & Agencies, state-owned enterprises as well as private sector partners

By Duncan Mlanjira

As the Government embarked on a journey towards a number of economic recovery strategies, which are also incorporated in the MW2063 development blueprint, Malawi Mission in South Africa — through its Consulate and the High Commission — are set to host a Malawi Investment Forum.

In a statement from Titha Mbilizi, the Vice-Consul-Corporate Affairs & Administration at the Malawi Consulate General, says most economies have faced a dent on economic progress due to the CoVID-19 lockdown measures implemented globally, and Malawi’s economy was not spared.

“Key to this is to drive trade and investment,” she said in the statement. “It is for this reason that we have taken an initiative to host the Malawi Investment Forum from May 24-25 at The Emperors Palace, Kempton Park in Johannesburg — under the theme ‘A Prosperous Malawi Through Strategic Investment Partnerships’.

She added that this is the first time Malawi has provided such a platform for potential investors in South Africa and beyond aimed at engaging with high ranking government officials from key Ministries, Departments & Agencies, state-owned enterprises as well as private sector partners.

“The Malawi Investment Forum aims at giving potential investors, financiers, and business captains an opportunity to engage and explore investment opportunities available in Malawi.

“The Forum will showcase bankable projects in the following identified key sectors: energy, tourism, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure. Opportunities in the health, education, financial and ICT sectors will also be highlighted.”

The Forum is expected to have three main activities: a conference, B2B meetings, and exhibitions, whose participation is free for invited delegates to learn about the Malawi’s bankable investment projects and network with over 300 delegates.

Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa, Her Excellency, Stella Ndau is quoted as saying: “The event has been organized to showcase the immerse and mostly greenfield investment opportunities available in Malawi, in various sectors, to South Africa-based potential investors and beyond”.

“As a country, Malawi is expected to benefit from any investments which will be achieved and secured at this event and that investors will also benefit and see value in the country’s rich and abundant natural resources, favourable climate for agriculture, and various tourist attractions among others.”

She is further quoted as saying the potential investors must seriously consider Malawi’s bankable projects and that they should know of such projects — hence the relevance of the Forum.

Consul General at the Malawi Consulate General in Johannesburg, Maxwell Biwi is also quoted as saying: “To ensure that potential investors access the most credible and relevant information, all relevant government bodies that are key and relevant in the promotion and facilitation of investments in Malawi will be in attendance to serve and engage with the investors right on the floor.”

He further expressed his gratitude for the support from Malawian private sector players as well as SOEs who have come on board to make this event a reality through sponsorships.

They include the lead partner, Standard Bank Malawi; Platinum sponsors, FDH Bank; Mukuru; National Bank of Malawi and NICO Holdings Plc; and Gold sponsors, Press Trust; Press Cooperation Plc and Blantyre Water Board.

South Africa-based seasoned economist, Chifipa Mhango, Chief Economist for Don Consultancy Group, who is supporting the event with that country’s media channels coverage, said: “The Malawi Investment Forum is the path in the right direction and fully endorse the initiative by the Malawi Government.

“Trade and Investment are a key component for driving economic growth and prosperity to which Malawi should take advantage of. Malawi is a country that is well endowed with beautiful unexploited landscapes along the Lake Malawi shores, vast fertile arable land, rivers and lakes to support irrigation farming, newly discovered vast mineral resources and above all, political stability.”

To register participants are encouraged to visit: https://rsvp.myplanner.co.za/attendee/malawi-investment-forum-2023 and for more information, to contact Titha Mbilizi at +27 78 851 6990 or email Titha.mbilizi@malawiconsulate.co.za, or visit the registration page: https://rsvp.myplanner.co.za/attendee/malawi-investment-forum-2023