Hero Sebastian Haller inspires Côte d’Ivoire to their 3rd AFCON title

Sebastian Haller, who got involved into action from the knockout stages, played a pivotal role for Cotê d’Ivoire to win their 3rd CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title when the Elephants sealed a magnificent triumph after coming from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in last night’s gripping final.

Haller has been key for the hosts anytime he has been introduced and he showed up perfectly in their semi-final game against DR Congo by scoring the game’s only goal which qualified them to the final.

A packed-to-the-rafters Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan was the perfect setting for the hosts to add a 3rd African title in front of their loyal supporters who rallied them to the comeback victory.

A first half goal by William Troost-Ekong looked to set up the Super Eagles for a 4th title before Franck Kessie equalized after the break followed by a late strike by dangerman, Haller.

Haller, who recovered from cancer last year, sparked ecstatic scenes by firing the late winner.

The hosts looked doomed after Troost-Ekong’s first half opener for Nigeria in Abidjan but after Frank Kessie levelled right after the break — and with the backing of the crowd — it came as no surprise for the hosts to take control of the game from the opening whistle, while Nigeria opted for the counter.

Dangerman, Haller was the first to ask questions at goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali after almost Nigeria’s early lead from a well taken cross by Simon Adingra for the ball but his stretched-out leg could not reach.

Veteran attacker, Max Gradel showed great improvisation in the 20th minute with an unexpected acrobatic strike that caught the entire defense off guard but was unlucky to see his strike hit the side netting.

The Elephants’ momentum was cut short just before the break after a lapse in concentration by the Ivorian defense in a corner saw Super Eagles skipper, Ekong rise above his markers to head home the opener to give his side the lead.

Coming back from the recess, the Elephants — despite being a goal down — continued with their great attacking momentum against a stubborn Nigerian defence and on the hour mark, a stinging strike from range by Kouakou Kossounou almost found the bottom corner but was parried to safety by Nwabali.

It was from the resulting corner that the Elephants found the back of the net, thanks to a delightful delivery from Adingra that Frank Kessie connected with a header.

The backing of the roaring crowd continued to rally the Elephants forward as they increased the tempo with the troublesome Adingra being a menace to the Super Eagles’ defense.

The 22-year-old caused more harm to the Nigerians after doing well to dribble past Zaidu Sanusi to send a cross that saw Haller get the all-important lead in the 81st minute.

With victory in-sight, the Elephants held on for the historic victory that sees them rise to the highest seat of continental football as champions of Africa.

It capped an incredible turnaround for Côte d’Ivoire after almost crashing out in the group stages after their campaign appeared over following a disastrous 0-4 loss to Equatorial Guinea.

Yet interim coach Emerse Fae inspired a spirited fightback to reach the final and this resilient collective spirit shone through again as they recovered from Troost-Ekong’s opener.

The winner sealed a historic comeback amid emotional scenes in Abidjan and eight years after their last title, Côte d’Ivoire reign again as kings of Africa.

This triumph represents vindication for Fae after stepping in following a desperate start under Jean-Louis Gasset, who was dismissed and left seemingly down and out, the Elephants have instead rediscovered their roar to win the AFCON on home soil in the most dramatic fashion.

Côte d’Ivoire’s architect of two assists in the final, Simon Adingra (22) was named Man of the Match with Nigeria’s scorer William Troost-Ekong attained the Best Player of the tournament while Guinea-Bissau dangerman, Emilio Nsue Lopez walked away with the Golden Boot award for his 5 goals — one ahead of Angola’s Jacinto Dala (4).

Bronze medalists, South Africa attained two more awards — Best Goalkeeper for Ronwen Williams for his heroics, which include a record four penalty saves against Equatorial Guinea and another two against DR Congo.

In addition to finishing third in the competition, Bafana Bafana’s bronze medal is accompanied by the Fair Play Team of the tournament.

Facts and figures

* For the 12th time in history, the host country have won the AFCON, whose first was Egypt in 2006. Côte d’Ivoire two other titles were won in in Senegal 1992 and Equatorial Guinea 2015.

* Côte d’Ivoire coach Emerse Faé is the very first to win a an AFCON without starting the edition as head coach of his team.

* Nigeria have been eliminated in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations final for the fifth time (after 1984, 1988, 1990 and 2000), equalling Ghana for the joint-most a side has finished as the tournament’s runners-up.

* Franck Kessié, who equalized in the finals, has scored two goals in his last four 2023 AFCON games (1 v Senegal in the last 16, 1 v Nigeria), after finding the net just once in his first 15 in the tournament. He has scored the very first goal for Côte d’Ivoire in an AFCON final, for their fifth game at this stage.

* Côte d’Ivoire’s Simon Adingra is the first player to assist twice in an AFCON final in the 21st century.

* At 36 years and 73 days, Côte d’Ivoire’s Max-Alain Gradel became the oldest outfield player to appear in an AFCON final since Opta started collecting this data in 2008 and the second overall behind Egypt’s goalkeeper Essam El Hadary (37 years in 2010 and 44 years in 2017).

* Nigeria only attempted five shots last night, their fewest tally in an AFCON game since Opta started collecting this data in 2010.

* Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong is the first defender/full back to score three goals in a same AFCON edition since Opta started collecting this data in 2010.

* William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) and Sébastien Haller (Côte d’Ivoire) are the first players to score in both CAF semi-final and final in a same AFCON edition since Gedo with Egypt in 2010.—Reporting by CAFonline