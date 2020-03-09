Her Highness Sayyida Basma inaugurates unique Child Health Promotion in Muscat

By Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui

Her Royal Highness (HRH) Sayyida Basma Al Said of Oman has inaugurated a unique event – Children’s Health Promotion: ‘Save the smiles…handle with care’, which is organized by the Ministry of Health’s Higher Institute of Health Specialties (HIHS).

The event was inaugurated at the Grand Mall in Muscat at the weekend in line with the Sultanate of Oman’s passion of always been in the forefront of children’s welfare.

The community outreach activity was attended by a large number of children and their parents.

After the ribbon cutting, the princess inspected the stalls on display and appreciated the efforts put in by Dr. Nasiha Al Braiki — Head, Organizing Committee and her team under the guidance of Dr. Manal Abdul Majeed Al Zadjali, Dean, Higher Institute of Health Specialties. The activity was jointly organized by CCNPNP programme and the MHNP programme.

The Omani children’s physical and mental health is taken care of in the government and private schools by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Hand washing is taught to the children from an early age and the proper hand washing technique was demonstrated at the event.

It was very significant in the backdrop of the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid–19) and there was a video song presentation on hand washing by Faisal Al Hanashi along with the participating children.

A highlight of the exhibition was the attempt to bring about awareness on gaming menace, which afflicts the 3–18 year age group.

According to Mohammed Ali Al Kharusi, Oman’s widely-respected mental health expert, gaming is under the consideration of the Manual of the International Centre of Diseases (ICD) to be declared as a disease.

Speaking to Maravi Express, Mohammed also shed light on bullying and pointed out that the MoE is making considerable efforts to tackle bullying in schools.

He disclosed that counseling of students and training of teachers is undertaken to deal with bullying.

There were many attractive posters on display but the ones that attracted the visitors’ attention the most were the posters on gaming and bullying.

The poster on bullying highlighted the causes and the short-term and long-term effects of bullying during childhood and later in adulthood.

About 25% of the children are bullied in schools for their gender and ethnicity. Another 25% are bullied for their sexual orientation.

Furthermore, 25% are bullied for their physical appearances and the remaining 25% are bullied for a variety of reasons.

The short term effects of bullying include social isolation, feelings of shame, sleep disorder, bed wetting, cause changes in children’s eating habits and drop in class performance.

The long term effects of bullying include the risk of spousal or child abuse, substance abuse, anti-social behavior truancy and difficulty in maintaining social relationships.

The Sultanate of Oman follows the great Arab tradition and accords high priority to the respectable treatment and welfare of the children.

Once, a vessel of water was kept for Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) to perform ablution. He enquired as to who rendered that service to him.

When he was told that it was an eight-year-old boy Sayyidina Anas bin Malik (May Allah be Pleased with him), he thanked the little Anas. The noble Prophet instructed people to thank children.

This will motivate the children and they will be eager to do the things assigned to them.

The second Caliph of Islam, Sayyidina Umar bin Khattaab (May Allah be Pleased with him) appointed a person as a governor of a region.

The man came to say good bye to the Caliph. A little boy happened to come there and the kind Caliph planted a kiss on the boy’s cheek.

Seeing this, the man asked the Caliph if he loved children, who replied in the affirmative. The man looked surprised and said he did not love children.

The Caliph asked him — if he does not love children how will he take of the subjects in his region? The Caliph cancelled the person’s appointment as governor.

The HRH Sayyida Basma Al Said presented certificates to all the stakeholders at the Child Health promotion event.

The Omani children were mighty pleased to find not a fairy-tale princess but a real and kind Princess Basma Al Said, who encouraged and motivated them by showering them with love and cheerful appreciation.