Heavy reliance on maize worsening looming food crisis—survey

* From Harvest Decline to Food Crisis: The Looming Threat of the El Niño-Induced Drought on Food Security in Malawi

* 92.8% of surveyed households expect significant harvest reduction across crops, leading to a major decline in food production and jeopardizing food security

By Duncan Mlanjira

Many experts, including the donor community, have always observed that Malawians over rely on Nsima as their staple food produced from maize flour and a recent survey has nailed it on the head — that this heavy dependence on a single crop, that is vulnerable to drought conditions, worsens looming food crisis.

The survey has been conducted by Lilongwe University of of Agriculture & Natural Resources (LUANAR), Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and Malawi Agriculture Policy Advancement & Transformation Agenda (MwAPATA) Institute — from which nearly all surveyed households (92.8%) expect significant harvest reduction across crops, leading to a major decline in food production and jeopardizing food security.

Almost all households (94.7%) reported cultivating maize, which is a drought-susceptible staple whose 76.5% crop has been damaged.

Thus the survey, advises that it is crucial that the authorities should promote drought-resistant maize varieties and alternatives to other food crops as the answer going forward.

The survey reveals that substantial portion reported moderate to severe crop damage (85.9%) and that nearly half of the households anticipate significant yield losses, with 16.9% expecting complete failure, “especially for maize, which is a major cause for concern”.

“This decline may translate directly to food shortages and increased food insecurity in the country,” says the report. “Shock sensitive social protection interventions are key for such vulnerable households.”



Another contributing factor is that the majority of the small scale farmers have limited access to early warning information with only 44.1% having access to it — and that inaction by a significant proportion of those who received the information (44.8%) worsens the situation.

Thus the report, authored by James Campbell (Chief of Party, CRS); Chisomo Ngosi (Program Manager, CRS); Dr Anderson Gondwe (Research Fellow, MwAPATA Institute) calls for improved communication with actionable advice is necessary.

The report has five-point recommendation that addresses immediate needs and builds long-term resilience:

1. Targeting Food Assistance with Precision

Our data reveals a widespread expectation of harvest decline across all crops (92.8%), particularly for maize, the Malawian staple (93%). To ensure resources reach the most vulnerable populations, a multi- phase needs assessment is crucial.

This will identify households heavily reliant on maize and experiencing the most severe food insecurity over and above the chronically food insecure.

This targeted approach ensures resources are directed towards those who need them most for impactful food assistance programs.

2. Diversifying Crops and Accelerating Adoption of Drought-Tolerant Options

The report highlights Malawi’s dependence on drought-susceptible maize (94.7% cultivated, 76.5% damaged) and the potential for widespread crop failure (16.9%).

Promoting climate-smart agriculture is essential. There is an urgent need for farmers to adopt drought-tolerant crops and varieties well-suited to local conditions.

Concurrently, addressing barriers to adoption is critical. Ensuring access to affordable seeds and training on cultivation techniques for these crops will facilitate a faster transition away from maize monoculture.

3. Strengthening Early Warning Systems and Enabling Informed Action

The report identified limited access to early warning information (44.1%) and inaction by some who received it (44.8%). To improve communication, we must expand access to clear and actionable early warnings and preparedness information through a multi-channel approach.

This includes leveraging radio (the current primary source), SMS, and agricultural extension officers. Crucially, information needs to be tailored to address local concerns.

Providing actionable advice on drought mitigation techniques for both maize and new drought-resistant crops is essential. Investigating reasons behind the limited response – communication clarity, resource limitations, or other factors – will ensure effective action in the future.

4. Fostering Collaboration for a Unified Response

Strengthening communication and collaboration between government agencies, agricultural extension services, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and local communities is critical.

This ensures effective dissemination of warning, improved access to resources and technical assistance, and a more coordinated response to future droughts. Combining expertise and resources from diverse stakeholders leads to a more effective response across the entire food system.

5. Building Long-Term Resilience Across the Food System

Empowering smallholder farmers, the backbone of Malawian agriculture, is crucial. Promoting climate-smart practices like water harvesting and conservation agriculture equips them to manage water resources efficiently and improve soil health.

This strengthens their maize production, making it more resistant to droughts that threaten future harvests.

Mega farms can also contribute significantly. By expanding irrigated areas, they increase water access for crops, boosting overall agricultural productivity. This additional water buffer strengthens the entire food system’s ability to withstand droughts.

Additionally, research on alternative staple crops with higher drought tolerance and local acceptance is essential. Promoting these crops not only encourages dietary variety but also reduces reliance on a single crop.

The report’s preamble highlights first on drought impact, saying a majority (84.6%) of surveyed households reported being negatively affected by the dry spell, with the Southern Region experiencing the most significant impact.

“This represents highest number of households in the last 3 years based on the longitudinal data. In Karonga, approximately 35% of respondents reported being exposed to drought conditions.

“This highlights the geographically uneven distribution of the impact resulting from the El Niño-induced drought due to variations in rainfall patterns across the different regions.

“Of note, Karonga was heavily affected last year but the situation is better this year, revealing differentiated impact across the districts/regions and years.







“Across all districts, households that reported being affected by drought the majority (81%) of respondents endured dry spells exceeding four weeks. In contrast, households surveyed in Karonga deviated from the other districts, with the highest number of households reporting shorter dry spells (up to a maximum of 3 weeks).

“Districts such as Thyolo and Zomba also experienced slightly shorter dry spells compared to other districts in the Southern Region. This suggests some degree of regional and district variation in the duration of the dry spell, with the Southern Region likely experiencing longer and more severe drought conditions.

“Notably, almost half (42.2%) of respondents observed a rise in pest or disease pressure associated with the dry spell. Fall Armyworm was frequently mentioned.

“This corroborates with research that shows that climate-related shocks such as droughts create favorable conditions for the proliferation of pests and diseases, further exacerbating crop losses. Further investigation into other specific pest and disease outbreaks associated with the drought could aid in developing targeted control measures.”

The report also identified drought-tolerant alternatives food crops such as cowpeas, sorghum, cassava and groundnuts, which all exhibited greater tolerance to the drought compared to maize and other crops.

“Interestingly, despite maize’s general susceptibility, 20% of households reported it as somewhat drought tolerant. This suggests that some farmers may already be cultivating drought-tolerant or early-maturing maize varieties.

“Investigating these successful strategies could offer valuable insights for future adaptation efforts aimed at building sustainable alternatives for smallholder farmers.

“Promoting these crops could be a crucial adaptation strategy for Malawian farmers to enhance agricultural resilience in the face of future droughts.

“Exploring the economic viability, cultural acceptability, and potential yield of these drought-tolerant alternatives compared to maize could be important factors to consider when promoting their adoption.”

Malawians regard Nsima made from maize in high esteem, served with various livestock meat, fish and various vegetables — especially those mixed with groundnut flour in their preparations.

Alternatives like boiled potatoes, chips and cassava served with the various livestock meat or fish are considered as luxury and scorned on with the belief that such foods are for the elite.