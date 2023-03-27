Heavy rains and thunderstorms forecasted mainly over lakeshore areas, North and part of Central areas from March 27-April 2

* The expected locally heavy rains may trigger flash flooding mainly over Karonga, Nkhotakota and Salima

* Mwera winds of over 40km/hr are expected over Lake Malawi and other water bodies

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its weekly weather statement, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services indicates that from today (Monday March 27 to Sunday April 2), the public should expect windy, cool to warm and mostly cloudy conditions with locally heavy rains and thunderstorms — mainly over lakeshore areas, north and part of central areas.

“Patches of fog and localized rains are expected over southern Malawi,” said the update issued on Sunday evening. “This is due to the influence of a series of high-pressure systems over the south east coast of South Africa which are expected to anchor a rainy belt over the north.

“The expected locally heavy rains may trigger flash flooding mainly over Karonga, Nkhotakota and Salima. Mwera winds of over 40km/hr are expected over Lake Malawi and other water bodies.”

The Department reports that during the past week, “most areas over the South experienced partly sunny conditions and isolated rainfall while a rainy weather was generally over the Central and Northern areas”.

“The highest rainfall amount reported from the North was 92.3mm from Mwaulambo in Karonga on March 25; from the Centre was 67mm from Mpamantha in Nkhotakota on March 25 and from the South the highest was 130.3mm reported from Zomba RTC on March 22.”

Just as was the case with heavy rains due to Cyclone Freddy, the Department reminds the public to:

* Avoid crossing flooded or fast flowing rivers;

* Strong mwera are a threat to lake users;

* Stay in a safe and closed shelter whenever a thunderstorm is within vicinity until it dissipates to avoid being the target of a lightning;

* Town and City authorities should make sure that all water drainages are functional; and

* Make sure that all buildings and other structure are strong enough to withstand gusty winds.

“The public is further reminded of following weather updates to be kept safe from any weather-related threats during the forecasted period.”

For further information, the public is advised to contact:

The Director; Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services; P.O. Box 1808; Blantyre

Tel:( 265) 882 266 579

Email: metdept@metmalawi.gov.mw

Web: www.metmalawi.gov.mw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/malawi.weather

WhatsApp: +265 995 155 050

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has bemoaned the tendency by some unsympathetic people who are stealing the relief packages for Cyclone Freddy survivors which the government, the development partners and other stakeholders are providing and has since warned that the law would take its course to such perpetrators.

He made the observation on Saturday when he visited people of Malombe in the area of Senior Chief Chowe in Mangochi, saying: “Such behavior will not be tolerated under my watch.”

He urged Malawians to render support to one another, especially survivors of Cyclone Freddy, saying every person should take an active role in supporting one another in this trying times when the country was recovering from different challenges.

“We need to come together as Malawians to support one another despite our economic status,” he said. “The challenges we are facing should unite us in showing love and giving hope to the hopeless.”

He thanked organizations, churches, companies who have come forward to rescue the affected Malawians and has asked others to do the same.

Director of Administration for Mangochi District Council, Bisayi Mtayamanja reported that over 360 households from Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Chiunda are residing in five camps, translating 2,045 people of which 434 are children, 137 are breastfeeding women as well as 113 elderly people.

“There are over 2,348 people who are in various camps in which 343 are children not lesser than 5 years, 139 women, 72 expectant women and 12 people with HIV and Aids.”

Mtayamanja asks more wellwishers to come forward and assist the affected people with food items like maize flour, beans, dried fish (kapenta) and other none food items such as blankets, clothes, soap, sanitary utensils and mosquito nets.

Senior Chief Chowe said there was high demand for food as crops have been washed away — hence the area would experience hunger if not urgently supported.

As of Saturday, March 25, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reported that the number of displaced people rose from 563,771 to 564,239 with 577 camps set to accommodate the displaced.

The death toll remains at 511, with 1,724 registered injuries. The number of reported missing persons is still at 533.

DoDMA, while assuring the public that it will be regularly updating the general public on provision of assistance, usage and any related development, also reiterates that the affected people in clusters (sector working groups), require various relief items such as:

* Shelter (tarpaulin (4x6m), family tents/big tents; plastic sheet (120 micron), blankets, sleeping mats);

* Protection (clothes, lighting lamps, dignity kits);

* Heath (mosquito nets, mobile clinic services;

* Non-food items (plates, cups, pots);

* WASH (mobile toilets, water treatment chemicals, soap, buckets);

* Food & nutrition (maize/maize flour); corn soya blend, ready to use therapeutic food, cooking oil, pulses (beans, peas etc), soya pieces dry fish/kapenta, sugar, salt).

DoDMA also reports that the Association of Malawians Living in Zambia (AMZA) has, in collaboration with the Malawi High Commission to Zambia and the Zambian community, supported with US$12,000 worth of relief package.

The items include 100 blankets, assorted clothes, assorted foodstuffs and kitchen utensils and the association has since delivered part of the package in Mulanje District whereas the remaining consignment will be airlifted to Chisi Island, Zomba.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have assisted with dignity kits for women and girls and school items and toys for children at Kapasule camp in Chikwawa.

The distribution was done on Saturday through the Ministry of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare, graced by Minister Jean Sendeza, who applauded UNFPA and Unicef for the support while also warning men to desist from enticing girls into sexual activities and forcing them out of school through pregnancies and early marriages.

UNFPA representative Erik Schouten said: “Knowing that our work is to provide sexual reproductive health, we are providing these items to the most vulnerable people to make sure no one is left behind.”

The support includes 150 dignity kits containing bath & laundry soaps, wrappers, sanitary pads and blankets.

Kapasule camp has 850 people which include men, women, children and the elderly.—Additional reporting and pictures by Ernest Mfunya & Noel Chimwala, MANA