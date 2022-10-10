Health researchers key players in economic growth—KUHeS

Fundraising subcommittee chairperson, George Namandwa

* Set to host its first-ever Research Dissemination Conference to be held on November 24-25

* A premier gathering of local and international research scientists, public health practitioners and policy-makers

* Under the theme: ‘Excellence for life: through multidisciplinary research and innovations’

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Health researchers are the key players who can play vital role in the contribution of economic growth in the country, says Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) as it prepares to host its first-ever Research Dissemination Conference to be held on November 24-25.

Chairperson of the finance and fundraising subcommittee, George Namandwa said this on Saturday during a media briefing for the conference to be under the theme: ‘Excellence for life: through multidisciplinary research and innovations’.

Namandwa said the premier gathering of local and international research scientists, public health practitioners and policy-makers, will share various research findings which are currently underway.

“Researchers and assistants are employed whenever there are projects and they attract forex in the form of grants, which contribute positively to the national economy so it is one avenue that assists in the growth of economy,” he said.

The budget for this year’s conference, to be held at KUHeS Blantyre Campus, is at K155 million and Namandwa said currently they have managed to raise K34 million from donors and they expect to collect K28 million from the conference funds.

“So far we have a deficit of K93 million,” he said. “So we are appealing to well-wishing corporate world to come forward and support us in order to meet our target so that we can have a successful and remarkable conference.”