Health Minister urges discipline amongst nurses and midwives

* You have a duty to sensitise the community on various health issues, such as good habits they should embrace to maintain a healthy living



* As government, we will continue to provide resources for health workers so that your working environment is good

By Rose Cross Mahorya, MANA

At the commemoration of International Nurses Day in Mzuzu yesterday, Minister of Health, Kumbidze Kandodo Chiponda asked nurses and midwives in the country to be disciplined and execute their duties professionally.

Chiponda said for Malawians to fully participate in various development activities they need to be healthy, adding that duties of nurses and midwives is not only to support the sick in hospitals but also supporting communities in embracing healthy living lifestyles.

“As nurses and midwives, you also have a duty to sensitise the community on various health issues such as good habits they should embrace to maintain a healthy living,” she said.

“As government, we will continue to provide resources for health workers so that your working environment is good. We are also planning to construct more houses for health workers.”

Chiponda assured nurses and midwives that government is working towards establishing bilateral agreements with other countries so that Malawi can export nurses and midwives.

She was, however, quick to point out that the process will not be complete overnight because the Ministry has to ensure that conditions of work for those officers are good and beneficial to both the country and the said health workers.

President for National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM), Shout Simeza said as health care professionals, they are committed towards helping government in achieving universal health coverage for all.

“As one way of helping achieve universal coverage for all, we are increasing activities fostering community health care provision so that those in communities easily access free health service without putting pressure on our health institutions.

“We are also working on reviewing curriculum for Diploma in assistant community nursing and midwifery so that we lean more on community health provision,” he said.

While applauding government for giving a lion’s share to the health sector in the 2024/2025 national budget, Simeza appealed that resource distribution in the Ministry should reflect the situation on the ground by providing enough equipment and other resources for easy delivery of service by health workers.

During the celebration, 100 nurses and midwives were awarded certificates for emerging as best nurses while 30 nursing leaders were presented leadership certificates.

Best performing community nursing and midwifery assistants were also awarded bicycles to ease their mobility.

International Nurse’s Day falls on May 12 every year and theme for this year was ‘Our Nurses Our Future: The Economic power of Care’.

In their statements on the choice of the theme, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) maintained that nursing is the foundation of healthcare, although it is frequently undervalued by society and faced with financial difficulties.

“The goal of International Nurses Day 2024 is to change people’s perspectives by showcasing the significant social and economic advantages that may result from wise investments in nursing.”

The day honours nurses’ essential contribution to healthcare, along with that of physicians, physiotherapists, psychologists, and surgeons and every year, the ICN provides the public and nurses with tools and information, and individuals send words and wishes to nurses expressing their gratitude and admiration for their commitment and diligence.

The day also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, arguably the most famous nurse in history — who was born on May 12, 1820 at Florence in Italy hence, and ICN has commemorated this day annually since 1965 — honouring her groundbreaking contributions to contemporary nursing.

In addition to being credited with creating contemporary nursing, Florence Nightingale was an English statistician and social activist and apart from making a significant positive impact on the health sector, she wrote more than 150 books, booklets, and studies on health-related topics.

Known as the ‘Lady with the lamp’, Florence Nightingale is renowned for tending to the injuries sustained by British soldiers in the Crimean War, which raged from 1853 to 1856. She became the first woman to ever receive the Order of Merit when she was granted it in 1907.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express