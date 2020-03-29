Health Minister Jappie Mhango elevated as Malawi Olympic Committee president

Maravi Express

At the Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) annual general meeting held in Lilongwe held in Mangochi on Saturday, Jappie Mhango, who is also Minister of Health & Population, was elected unopposed as president.

He has been elevated to this post from that of secretary general he was holding and reports say former MOC president Oscar Kanjala withdrew his candidature on personal grounds.

The post of secretary general has now gone to Malawi Defence Force Captain, John Kaputa, also unopposed.

Flora Mwandira has maintained her post of vice-president, also unopposed as well as the post of secretary general that has gone to Frank Chitembeya.

Henry Sakala is the treasurer while executive members are Andrew Mkwezalamba and Ousborne Banda with Kenneth Dzekedzeke as the athlete representative.

Despite his involving schedule as a politician and Cabinet Minister, Mhango is also Volleyball of Malawi (VAM) president.

Mhango got elected as VAM president in 2004 after taking over from Mbachazwa Lungu, coming in his capacity as Central Region Volleyball League (CRVL) chairperson then.

Then he also contested for and got elected for the post of treasurer for Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) before being elected as its secretary general.

Thereafter, Mhango’s leadership ambition propelled him to try a shot at contesting for a seat in Parliament, which he won and having impressed at that level as well, he won the presidential recognition that saw him been made a Cabinet Minister, in which he currently holds the portfolio of Health and Population.

Despite joining politics and becoming a Cabinet Minister, Mhango continued with his roles as VAM president and as MOC SG, mostly because his services were required since the man also has strong passion for volleyball in general and sport in particular.