Health Minister bemoans tendency by cholera-affected people not seeking care early due to religious beliefs

By Duncan Mlanjira

As of last week, 23 districts had reported cases of cholera since confirmation of first case in March in Machinga but as of Saturday, two more districts had been affected.

The Ministry of Health takes note that some cholera patients are not seeking care early due to religious beliefs — making the disease to spread further resulting in unnecessary loss of life in the process.

In her situation report, Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda appeals to the faith community to encourage their members that if anyone in the community has signs and symptoms of cholera they should seek medical care immediately.

While a total of 4,398 people have recovered — from the cumulative figure of 4,699 since the onset of the outbreak, 164 are currently in the treatments centres.



On March 8, a total of 74 new cases were reported with new two deaths — one each in Blantyre and Nkhotakota — but on Saturday, 95 new cases were reported that included five new deaths; four from Nkhotakota and one from Mangochi.

Out of the 95 new cases, 30 are from Salima, 18 from Nkhotakota, 11 from Karonga, 10 from Nkhata Bay, seven from Rumphi, five each from Neno and Mangochi, two each from Mzimba North, Mulanje and Blantyre, one each from Nsanje, Ntchisi and Ntcheu.

The situation report says the outbreak has been controlled in three districts but in the last 14 days, the disease has been reported in 22 districts.

Of the 19 affected districts, Nkhata Bay has reported most of the cases (974 and 25 deaths); followed by Blantyre (637; 25 deaths), Rumphi (650; 10 deaths), Nkhotakota (597; 30 deaths), Karonga (466; and 10 deaths), Mzimba North (409 and one death), Nsanje (297 and 14 deaths), Chikwawa (193 and four deaths) and Neno (165 and three deaths).

The Minister indicated that most of the deaths occurred while in the communities or at health facilities after presenting at the facilities late for treatment.

She emphasized that major factors associated with the cholera outbreak in the communities are poor food hygiene, lack of safe water and low latrines coverage and usage (open defecation).

Measures so far done by the Ministry include:

* Setting up of treatment centres in all affected areas so that patients do not travel long distances for treatment. Cholera treatment near the affected areas and supply of medicines;

* Pot to pot chlorination of water in the communities where there is no safe water. The Ministry of Water is also in the process of putting safe water sources in the communities;

* Administration of oral cholera vaccinations (OCV);

* Contact tracing of cholera cases;

* Engagements with local leaders to facilitate latrine and use, including general sanitation and hygiene issues; and

* Community sensitization on prevention and control of cholera being done in all districts of the country.

Chiponda keeps reminding the general public that cholera is a preventable and treatable disease and emphasized that drinking safe water is paramount as well as proper use of latrines; washing hands with soap after visiting the toilet and before handling food; using safe & treated water all the time and practising food hygiene.

She assured that her Ministry is working together with Ministry of Water to make sure all people have safe water all the time while indicating that she is also working with CHAM facilities in providing cholera treatment and prevention services free of charge.