Headline fixture for Week 9 of NBS Bank NDL is between relegation zone side Mchinji Villa hosting leaders Red Lions

By Duncan Mlanjira

The headline fixture for Week 9 of the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) tomorrow afternoon is most definitely between leaders Red Lions and Mchinji Villa, who are fighting to get themselves away from the relegation zone while the former TNM Super League will be looking to remain in the comfort zone at the top.

Thus the Zomba-based military will treat this away encounter at Mchinji Community Ground with much caution — taking cognizance that Mchinji Villa are injured buffaloes and will fight with intensity right from the start, taking advantage of being the hosts.

Red Lions lead with 19 points from eight games played while Mchinji Villa are 11th with 6 points sharing and separated by goal difference with Chilumba Barracks (10th). The other teams in the relegation zone are Ndirande Stars on 9th with 9 points) Jenda United on the rock bottom — 12th without any point.

The Lions from Zomba lead with 5 points ahead of Mitundu Baptist (2nd), Baka City (3rd) and Namitete Zitha (4th), who share 15 points apiece and separated by goal difference.

That makes other two fixtures much more interesting as well — between the 2nd-placed Mitundu Baptist and Ntaja United at Civo Stadium tomorrow afternoon and Ndirande Stars hosting Jenda United at Mpira Stadium on Sunday.

Mitundu will be looking towards catching up with Red Lions at the top while Ntaja United, at 8th position with 10 points will fight to get away from being pushed to the relegation zone — as they are just one point ahead of 9th-placed Ndirande Stars.

That’s the more reason the focus can get to Mpira Stadium on Sunday as Ndirande Stars will be aiming for full points while Jenda United will be looking to earn some respect by also getting full points — with a draw being a consolation; especially one they would score to add to the two they currently have against 18 conceded.

In other Sunday fixtures, Chilumba Barracks are up against 5th-placed Chintheche United at Chitipa Stadium; 3rd-placed Baka City hosting Bangwe All Stars (6th) at Karonga Stadium and Namitete Zitha (4th) hosting FOMO FC (7th) at Mchinji Community Ground.

As a recap, four teams will be relegated to the Regional Leagues while the top three will earn promotion into the top flight TNM Super League 2026.

Meanwhile, despite being in the relegation zone, for Week 8, Chilumba Barracks contributed two players, Noah Clement and Glyn Msowoya, who was voted Man of the Match when Chilumba beat Jenda United 1-0 at Kasungu Stadium through Noah Clement’s 78th minute goal to register their first win in 8 games played in the NBS Bank NDL.

Msowoya is the attacking midfielder in a 4-3-1-2 formation, to feed forwards, his teammate, scorer Noah Clement and FOMO FC’s Chitsanzo Saidi.

These three are supported by the midfield trio of Madalitso Safuli (Bangwe All Stars); Vincent Botoman (Ndirande Stars) and Shamiuna Watch (Mchinji Villa) — while goalkeeper is Red Lions’ Precious Mitolo to be defended by Sammy Byson (FOMO FC); Larissa Banda (Chintheche United); Innocent Milanzie (Bangwe All Stars) and Richard Kayira (Namitete Zitha).